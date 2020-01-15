American financier Bill Browder speaks in Oslo, Norway, in May 2019. Julia Reinhart/Getty Images

Bill Browder, a prominent financial manager and vocal Vladimir Putin critic, suggested that the Russian president is "deeply afraid of something."

"Putin is extremely risk averse and almost never fires anyone," wrote Browder on Twitter.

"For him to sack the PM and change the constitution four years before his term is up suggests he’s deeply afraid of something. What that is, we have still to find out."

Chicago-born Browder is the founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, an international investment fund.

He was once the largest investor in Russia's stock market and a supporter of the Russian President. But that all changed in 2005 when he was expelled from the country after being deemed a threat to national security.

Browder claims his expulsion was because of his criticism of Russian corporate governance.

In the years since, Browder has become a UK citizen and a fierce critic of corruption. He has been one of the main proponents of the Russia sanctions law in the US known as the Magnitsky Act -- named for his former lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in suspicious circumstances in 2009.

The Magnitsky Act, passed in 2012, provides US lawmakers with sweeping powers to freeze assets and place travel restrictions on foreign government officials involved in human-rights abuses.