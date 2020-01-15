Russian government resigns in Putin power shakeup
PM Medvedev and entire Russian government resign
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that he and the entire Russian government will resign in a televised statement on Russian state TV.
"Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] ... outlined a number of fundamental changes to the Constitution. Significant changes not only to a number of articles of the Constitution, but also to the balance of power as a whole," said Medvedev.
"In this context, it’s obvious that we, as the government ... should provide the president of our country with the opportunity to make all the decisions necessary for this. And in these conditions, I believe that it would be right, in accordance with Section 117 of the Constitution, the Government would be to resign,” he added.
Putin thanked members of the government their work but added that "not everything worked out.”
The president said he will meet with each member of the cabinet in the near future.
Putin ‘agrees’ no one should serve as president for more than two consecutive terms
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he agrees that the same person should not serve as president for more than two consecutive terms, but doesn’t think it’s a “fundamental” issue.
“I know that a constitutional provision is being discussed in our society that the same person should not be president for more than two consecutive terms,” Putin said Wednesday during his address to the Federal Assembly. "I don’t think this is a fundamental issue, but I agree with that.”
The issue of constitutional change in Russia is watched closely amid speculation about Putin’s own political ambitions.
In December, Putin said he is open to the possibility of altering country’s constitution, including proposals to increase parliament’s power and to limit the number of presidential terms anyone can serve.
Putin proposes power shift to prime minister and parliament
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed several constitutional amendments Wednesday that could signal a power shift in the country.
Putin’s key proposal is to transfer the power to select the prime minister and cabinet from the president to the parliament, or duma.
“I propose… entrusting the State Duma with the power to approve the candidacy of the prime minister, and then, per the prime minister’s proposal, [appoint] all deputy prime ministers and federal ministers," Putin said in his annual address to the Federal Assembly.
“In this case, the president will be obliged to appoint them, that is, he will not have the right to reject parliament-approved candidacies."
According to the current constitution, the president needs to secure approval from the lower house of parliament to appoint the head of the government, and the president then has the right to appoint all deputies and ministers.
Handing the Russian parliament more power at the expense of presidential authority could signal a power shift that has been long speculated about in Russia.
Putin’s critics have suggested that he is considering various scenarios to remain in power after 2024, including the option of becoming prime minister with extended powers.
In 2008 Putin swapped places with then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to circumvent the constitutional provision banning the same person from serving two consecutive terms.