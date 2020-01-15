Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and President Vladimir Putin meet with members of the government in Moscow on Wednesday. Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced that he and the entire Russian government will resign in a televised statement on Russian state TV.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] ... outlined a number of fundamental changes to the Constitution. Significant changes not only to a number of articles of the Constitution, but also to the balance of power as a whole," said Medvedev.

"In this context, it’s obvious that we, as the government ... should provide the president of our country with the opportunity to make all the decisions necessary for this. And in these conditions, I believe that it would be right, in accordance with Section 117 of the Constitution, the Government would be to resign,” he added.

Putin thanked members of the government their work but added that "not everything worked out.”

The president said he will meet with each member of the cabinet in the near future.