Photo by Steve Parsons - Pool / Getty Images

Meghan is the first person to hold the title Duchess of Sussex.

She'll marry Prince Harry later today. He'll get three titles, for England, Wales and Scotland: Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

There's only been one other Duke of Sussex — an anti-slavery campaigner and supporter of rights for Catholics and Jews.

Prince Augustus Frederick (1773–1843), was the sixth son and ninth child of George III and Queen Charlotte, according to the Royal Collection.

He secretly married Lady Augusta Murray in 1793, who was Catholic – a time when the Royal Marriages act prevented members of the royal family from marrying Catholics. King George III declared the marriage void in 1794.

He became Duke of Sussex in 1801, and became estranged from his father because of his liberal political views.

He is the only previous Duke of Sussex – and because the King annulled his marriage, there has never been a previous Duchess of Sussex.