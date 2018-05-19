Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get marriedBy Meg Wagner and Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Serena Williams will be at the royal wedding
From CNN's Hilary McGann
Tennis superstar Serena Williams will be attending the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She posted a video on Instagram confirming her attendance.
She also shared this photo of herself getting ready:
These are the front pages in London this morning
It's wedding day for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They're getting married at St. George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle, just outside of London, this afternoon.
Here's a look at how British media is covering the day:
The couple is asking for donations to these 7 charities instead of wedding gifts
From CNN's Judith Vonberg
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking people who wish to send them a wedding gift to consider donating to one of several selected charities instead.
The seven chosen charities "represent a range of issues that they are passionate about," the Palace said in a statement, including women's empowerment, HIV, homelessness and the environment.
These are the selected charities:
- The Children's HIV Association (CHIVA), which supports children with HIV across the UK and Ireland
- Crisis, a Homeless charity
- The Myna Mahila Foundation, which works to empower women in Mumbai's urban slums
- Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children
- StreetGames, which uses sport to empower young people
- Surfers Against Sewage, a marine conservation charity
- The Wilderness Foundation UK, which promotes the benefits of wild nature.
Meet the people working on all the wedding details
In the months leading up to the royal wedding, Kensington Palace has periodically announced some of the professionals tasked with coordinating details for the big day.
While we still have a ton of questions — like what Meghan Markle's dress looks like — here's a look at some of the people working on the special day:
The florist
London florist Philippa Craddock has been entrusted with decorating St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Craddock's team plans to use white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, as well as branches of beech, birch and hornbeam for the chapel's floral displays.
The photographer
Alexi Lubomirski, a renowned fashion and portrait photographer, will take the couple's official wedding photographs.
According to his website, Lubomirski studied under Mario Testino, a Peruvian photographer who took the official engagement photographs of Prince William and fiancée Kate Middleton in 2010. Testino has since become a recognized name in the fashion industry.
The baker
Claire Ptak, who was raised in California and now owns London-based bakery Violet Cakes, is baking the couple's cake.
According to the palace, the couple asked Ptak to make a "lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavours of spring" rather than the more traditional fruitcake. It will also feature buttercream and fresh flowers as decoration.
This is how Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle
From CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged on a "cozy night" in November, the couple said.
The two were at their Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, roasting a chicken, the American actor said. Or trying to roast a chicken, Harry said, correcting her.
The pair giggled as they fondly remembered the moment during an interview last fall.
Harry continued, "There was hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I was like, 'Can I give you the ring?' She goes, 'Oh, yes! The ring!'"
Guests will start arriving 3 hours before the wedding
From CNN's Max Foster
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will begin at noon (that's 7 a.m. ET) at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. But many of their guests will arrive for the ceremony hours before that.
The couple has invited 1,200 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle. These guests are expected arrive from 9 a.m. (4 a.m. ET).
The main wedding guests will arrive between 9:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET) and 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET). Guests will arrive at the Round Tower by coach and will walk to the chapel door.
Members of the royal family will make their way to the chapel starting at 11:20 a.m. (6:20 a.m. ET). Some of the members of the royal family will arrive on foot, while others will travel by car.
This is how the royal wedding day will play out
From CNN's Judith Vonberg
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will exchange vows at noon, which is 7 a.m. EDT.
At 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT), the newlyweds will leave Windsor Castle in a carriage for a roughly two-mile procession, traveling along the High Street through the town of Windsor, before returning to the castle by the Long Walk, according to the Palace.
After that, they will travel in an Ascot Landau carriage pulled by Windsor Grey horses. The royal family owns five Ascot Landaus and uses them regularly for official events. Prince Harry traveled in one during the carriage procession at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.
After the procession, the couple and guests will then attend a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall on the castle grounds.
And in the evening, there will be a smaller reception for around 200 friends and family hosted by Prince Charles, Harry's father.
Here's a look at the route they'll take today: