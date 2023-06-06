The court has now taken a break for lunch. The cross-examination will resume at 2pm local time (9am ET).
Seven out of 33 articles that will be examined in the courtroom have been discussed.
By Christian Edwards, Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Jessie Gretener and Lindsay Isaac, CNN
The court has now taken a break for lunch. The cross-examination will resume at 2pm local time (9am ET).
Seven out of 33 articles that will be examined in the courtroom have been discussed.
During his cross-examination, Andrew Green asked Prince Harry whether the claims he was bringing against Daily Mirror journalists are “unfair.”
“You are accusing the journalists of engaging in criminal activity,” Green said – namely, phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.
However, Green claimed that much of the information in the specific Daily Mirror articles have been reported first in other outlets, like the News of the World, or had been “provided by the Palace.”
“You’d have to ask the journalists,” Harry replied.
Prince Harry was questioned about an article published in 2000 in the Daily Mirror’s "3am" section, detailing his visit to a gastropub in Fulham, southwest London, on his birthday.
The 3am section brought readers “the hottest gossip from the biggest showbiz parties,” according to the Mirror’s website.
Harry told the court he believed that “the 3am section of the Mirror has quite a lot of evidence against them of unlawful activity.”
“I have no idea how this article and the elements of this article made their way into the newspaper,” he said, expressing his dismay that a photographer could have learned about his “private lunch” and that a story about it could have ended up in the Mirror.
Green suggested that Harry would have walked along the street to the pub, but Harry claimed “I don’t walk on streets,” as he travels by car for security reasons.
Green also suggested that a photographer might have heard that Harry was in the pub and decided to travel to the venue – or that information could have come from chef Ed Baines, the pub’s celebrity owner.
Harry said he was not aware who the chef was, but that he would have been “quite busy” working, and so was unlikely to have contacted the press about his visit.
In his written evidence, Prince Harry objected to an article published in 2000 as an exclusive in the Daily Mirror, with the headline “Snap. Harry Breaks thumb like William.”
“This article, which was published on page 11 of the Daily Mirror, written by Jane Kerr, reported that I had chipped a bone in my thumb,” the duke wrote in his written evidence.
Harry said “the level of detail” in the piece is “surprising” – “as is the specific comment made by the Defendant’s journalists that I had been told by doctors not to play football for a ‘few weeks’.”
“This isn’t attributed to the Palace spokesperson, which seems odd although any comments from the Palace would have been strictly ‘need to know’,” Harry said in his written evidence.
“I certainly didn’t want any information about injuries I had sustained being reported so publicly. They weren’t life threatening, they were routine childhood injuries, the odd broken bone. I was often teased at school, largely as a result of this kind of article," he added.
However, during the cross examination, barrister Andrew Green pointed the prince to a public statement made by a Palace spokesperson, before it was reported in the Mirror.
The spokesperson, addressing the news of Harry’s injury, told reporters that he was “in good spirits,” but “frustrated that he can’t play sport” for a while, according to Green.
Green asked Harry if he maintained that this article “is the result of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering.” Harry said he maintains it is the result of "both."
When asked whom he thought had engaged in these sort of activities, Harry said: “I believe it was either probably [the reporter, Jane Kerr] herself or she got someone else to do the dirty work for her.”
“Whose phone do you think was hacked?” Green asked Harry. The prince initially said he was unsure, then suggested it could have been the doctor’s phone.
Are we not, Prince Harry, in the realms of total speculation?” Green asked.
Harry replied: "I don't believe so."
MGN barrister Andrew Green’s line of questioning so far has centered on the issue that Harry is basing his claims on articles that caused him distress, yet the duke has been unable to specifically recall the time he first read each article, or the specific emotional effect they had on him.
In the opening exchanges, Harry was pressed on an article he mentioned in his witness statement, published in 1996. He was asked whether he had read the article at the time – shortly after his 12th birthday – or whether he first read it in preparation to appear in court.
“If you don’t have any recollection of reading the article at the time, how do you say that this article caused you distress?” Green asked Harry.
This was the first of several such questions.
Harry has, however, claimed that the “thousands” of articles written about him contributed to a “general effect,” which played a “destructive role” during his childhood and adolescence.
Green has also pressed Harry on whether the articles he claims caused him "distress" contained information that could only have been obtained through nefarious means – such as phone hacking – or whether the information was in the public domain.
Harry has claimed that a number of details in the articles “seemed incredibly suspicious.”
Green, however, has responded that much of the information had been made public in advance, in some occasions through spokespeople at Buckingham Palace, or through reporters attending public events. Green claims that this sort of reporting is in no way "suspicious."
You will have to ask the journalist how they obtained the information," Harry has repeatedly answered in response.
While this is Prince Harry’s first appearance in a court case against the British media, it may not be his last.
The case against MGN is one of several lawsuits filed by Harry and his wife, Meghan, in their long-running battle with British tabloids, which they have accused of breaches of privacy and publishing false stories.
The pair has filed at least seven lawsuits against British and US media organizations since 2019, including Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), according to Reuters. NGN publishes the Sun and used to produce News of the World, which was shut down in 2011 over a phone hacking scandal.
In March, Harry appeared at a court hearing in his case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering, which that group has denied.
Analysis by CNN's Max Foster
Harry has spent the morning in court under tough cross-examination from the lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers, Andrew Green.
Green's manner is forensic. He has been taking the duke through a series of specific articles that Harry is complaining about. In his responses, Harry has been quietly spoken – although at one point joking that making his way through the various felt like a "workout."
At times, it has been uncomfortable to watch, because Prince Harry does not always seem to be across the detail. Green has been pressing him on how much distress particular articles caused him when they were published. Harry can't always recall reading them at the time.
Instead Harry falls back on his general argument that intrusive press coverage played a “destructive role” during his childhood and adolescence.
Green has also been attempting to undermine Harry's contention that information in the articles came from phone hacking, by pointing out that much of the news had already been reported in other outlets and confirmed by official sources.
From CNN's Jessie Gretener
Members of the court have reported that they have struggled to hear Prince Harry's responses during his cross-examination.
As the court returned from a 10-minute break, the duke was asked to raise his voice.
Harry has also been appointed a court employee to assist him with a large bundle of legal documents used in the defense’s cross-examination.
The duke had appeared slightly frustrated on several occasions when trying to locate specific pages in the evidence bundles.
Prince Harry said that “some editors and journalists do have blood on their hands” for the distress caused to him and “perhaps, inadvertently death,” in reference to his mother Princess Diana.
He was responding to MGN lawyer Andrew Green, who asked Harry who the duke believed had “blood on their hands,” due to the impact of the articles.
How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness," Harry stated in his written evidence.
Harry is testifying that some of the information in the articles could not have been obtained in any other way except for unlawfully. One example he gave is the case of an article which reported that Harry and William missed an event held for their great grandmother’s 100th birthday to go rock climbing.
Green challenged Harry that the information was already in the public domain as their absence was confirmed by Buckingham Palace, to which Harry said was issued in response to tabloid reporting.
Referring to part of the story which gave details on the location of the rock climbing trip, Harry said he is not sure whose phone could have been hacked but then added that it could have been his.