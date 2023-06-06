In his written evidence, Prince Harry objected to an article published in 2000 as an exclusive in the Daily Mirror, with the headline “Snap. Harry Breaks thumb like William.”

“This article, which was published on page 11 of the Daily Mirror, written by Jane Kerr, reported that I had chipped a bone in my thumb,” the duke wrote in his written evidence.

Harry said “the level of detail” in the piece is “surprising” – “as is the specific comment made by the Defendant’s journalists that I had been told by doctors not to play football for a ‘few weeks’.”

“This isn’t attributed to the Palace spokesperson, which seems odd although any comments from the Palace would have been strictly ‘need to know’,” Harry said in his written evidence.

“I certainly didn’t want any information about injuries I had sustained being reported so publicly. They weren’t life threatening, they were routine childhood injuries, the odd broken bone. I was often teased at school, largely as a result of this kind of article," he added.

However, during the cross examination, barrister Andrew Green pointed the prince to a public statement made by a Palace spokesperson, before it was reported in the Mirror.

The spokesperson, addressing the news of Harry’s injury, told reporters that he was “in good spirits,” but “frustrated that he can’t play sport” for a while, according to Green.

Green asked Harry if he maintained that this article “is the result of phone hacking or unlawful information gathering.” Harry said he maintains it is the result of "both."

When asked whom he thought had engaged in these sort of activities, Harry said: “I believe it was either probably [the reporter, Jane Kerr] herself or she got someone else to do the dirty work for her.”

“Whose phone do you think was hacked?” Green asked Harry. The prince initially said he was unsure, then suggested it could have been the doctor’s phone.

Are we not, Prince Harry, in the realms of total speculation?” Green asked.

Harry replied: "I don't believe so."