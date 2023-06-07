Prince Harry arrives at London's High Court for second day of cross-examination
The Duke of Sussex has arrived at London's High Court to continue to give evidence in his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Harry arrived outside the Rolls Building in central London just before 10.00 am in a black Range Rover.
He did not respond to reporters' questions as he entered the building.
38 min ago
What we're covering
Prince Harry will be back testifying in a London court on Wednesday, as part of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) -- a major British newspaper publisher.
Harry's appearance in court on Tuesday comes after a years-long battle against the tabloid media and provided the rare sight of a senior British royal in a courtroom witness box.
Harry alleges his phone was hacked and other illicit means were used to gather information about his life. MGN is contesting those claims, saying the duke's allegations are lacking evidence or have been brought too late.
MGN's lawyer, Andrew Green, will continue cross-examining the duke in the morning, before Harry's lawyer, David Sherborne, begins to question former MGN journalists.
18 min ago
How did the first day of cross-examination unfold?
From CNN's Christian Edwards
Harry became the first senior member of the British royal family to take to the witness box in more than a century on Tuesday, enduring a grueling day of cross-examination.
The prince submitted 33 articles where he alleged that media outlets owned by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) had engaged in unlawful information gathering or fact checking.
After the first few exchanges, the rhythm of the cross-examination began to progress along predictable lines. Here are some of the main themes:
Uncertain timelines: Andrew Green, the barrister representing MGN, began by asking the prince when he had seen each article that he alleged had caused him “distress.” This became Green’s first line of defense. “If you don’t have any recollection of reading the article at the time, how do you say that this article caused you distress?” he asked the Duke of Sussex. Harry repeatedly claimed that he could not remember the first instance he had come across each article, as many of them were written more than 20 years ago. Instead, Harry argued that the press coverage fed into a “general environment” that played a “destructive role” during his childhood and adolescence.
Not just The Mirror: Green tried to demonstrate that MGN newspapers were among many other papers covering the prince's life – and in many cases simply retold stories that were already “in the public domain.” The barrister often pointed to articles published by The Sun, The Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph, and other outlets, to suggest that the Daily Mirror had not engaged in nefarious practices of its own in many instances. Harry conceded that he could see “similarities” between some of these stories. When asked why he had not launched complaints about the outlets that first put the stories into the public domain, Harry said he had not been made aware of each of them.
“Ask the journalist”: Green pressed Harry on several occasions to specify whose phone he believes was hacked to obtain private information. But most exchanges ended with Harry claiming that Green would have to “ask the journalists” if they had engaged in phone hacking. “I don't believe as a witness it's my job to construct the article or instruct which parts were unlawfully obtained or weren't, the journalist should be doing that,” Harry told the court. In a heated moment, Green asked: “Are we, Prince Harry, in the realms of total speculation?” Harry responded: “I don’t believe so.”
33 min ago
Who is David Sherborne, Harry's lawyer?
From CNN's Christian Edwards
His directory of clients reads like a royal wedding guest list. In matters of defamation and privacy, it doesn’t get much more A-list than David Sherborne -- acting as The Duke of Sussex’s lawyer in today's civil case.
In the past, Sherborne has represented Tony and Cherie Blair, Donald and Melania Trump, Johnny Depp, Chelsea Clinton, Paul McCartney, Benazhir Bhutto, Harry Styles, Mike Tyson – and even Harry’s late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
“David is a leading barrister in the field of media and communication, specializing in privacy, confidentiality and defamation, as well as matrimonial and sports law,” his profile on the 5RB chambers website reads. He has become the first port of call for celebrities seeking damages for undue intrusions by the press into their private lives.
Sherborne was Lead Counsel for the victims of press intrusion at the Leveson Inquiry – a judicial public inquiry into ethics and practices of the British press launched in 2011, in the wake of the News International phone hacking scandal.
What was the Leveson inquiry?: In the years leading up to 2011, several celebrities, royals and politicians had claimed to have had their phones hacked by the News of the World – a British tabloid. The paper’s royal editor and a private investigator had even been convicted of intercepting phone messages and spent time in prison.
The scandal reached its peak when the Guardian reported that police suspected the cellphone of murdered teenager Milly Dowler had been hacked by News of the World and that messages had been deleted to free up space for new voicemail. The allegations sparked huge public outrage and resulted in the paper’s boss Rupert Murdoch closing down the 168-year-old tabloid newspaper.
In 2011, at the conclusion of the inquiry, Lord Justice Leveson delivered his damning report on the “culture, practices and ethics” of the British press. Leveson claimed that sections of the press “had wreaked havoc with the lives of innocent people whose rights and liberties have been disdained.”
34 min ago
What is this case about?
The Duke of Sussex and three other claimants representing dozens of celebrities are suing MGN, accusing its titles of obtaining private information by phone hacking and through other illicit means, including by using private investigators, between 1991 and 2011.
The trial started on May 10, and is expected to last seven weeks.
MGN is contesting most of the allegations, arguing in its court filings that some claims have been brought too late and that in all four cases there is insufficient evidence of phone hacking.
Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne has said his claim against MGN, which covers incidences from 1995 to 2011, is “significant not just in terms of time span but in the range of activity it covers.”
Harry was subject to the most “intrusive methods of obtaining personal information,” Sherborne said, arguing that “no one should be subjected to that.” The “unlawful methods” were “habitual and widespread” among the journalists, Sherborne added.
35 min ago
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our coverage as Prince Harry faces a second day in the witness box at London's High Court as part of his hacking case against a major British newspaper group.