Israel-Hamas war rages

Prague university shooting

Live Updates

At least 15 killed in Prague university shooting

By Adrienne Vogt, Elise Hammond and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 1:04 PM ET, Thu December 21, 2023
2 min ago

European leaders express sadness and shock after deadly Prague university shooting

From CNN's Catherine Nicholls, Sharon Braithwaite and Joseph Ataman

European leaders are condemning violence and expressing their shock after a shooter killed 15 people at a university in Prague on Thursday, saying they are sending condolences to those killed and injured.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated condemnation of "all forms of violence, fanaticism and terrorism," according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Europe has the duty to react and strengthen every useful tool to ensure maximum security for its citizens," Meloni said.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said in a post he is "deeply shocked by the cruel attack" in Prague and his thoughts are with those in the Czech Republic.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said his country "stands with the people of the Czech Republic during these difficult times," adding he was "appalled by the shooting" and offered thoughts to the families of those killed.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the "strong emotion" he felt when he learned that the shooting took place at Charles University.

"I express my solidarity with the victims, the wounded and their loved ones, as well as with the Czech people and authorities," he said in a post.

3 min ago

Suspected shooter had a gun permit, according to Czech police chief

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague 

The man suspected of killing at least 15 people at Charles University in Prague had a gun permit and owned several weapons, according to Czech Police President Martin Vondrášek.

Police previously said they have not formally identified the deceased shooter due to the severity of their injuries, but that they are suspected to be a 24-year-old student at the school.

About gun regulations in the Czech Republic: The country has relatively liberal gun laws compared to the rest of the European Union. To obtain a gun legally, a person needs an official firearm license, which requires a medical examination, a weapon proficiency exam and no previous criminal record.  

According to official police statistics, more than 300,000 people have legal permit to own a gun. As of 2022, almost 1 million legally owned weapons were officially registered in the Czech Republic.

8 min ago

Police say they received tips about a 24-year-old student believed to be the university shooter

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague and Jessie Gretener in London

Czech police President Martin Vondrášek is seen at a press conference on Thursday.
Czech police President Martin Vondrášek is seen at a press conference on Thursday. Katerina Sulova/CTK/AP

Authorities received tips about a 24-year-old philosophy student at Charles University who they suspect was responsible for the deadly mass shooting at the campus in central Prague Thursday, Czech Police President Martin Vondrášek said in a news conference.

The police chief said the information he has received so far indicates that the shooter took his own life after the attack, but that this is not yet confirmed. He said the suspect has not been formally identified because of the severity of his injuries.

Police evacuated building where suspect had lecture scheduled: The police chief said authorities had information about the student prior to the incident, saying they received a tip saying he was traveling from his hometown of Hostouň to Prague with the intention to take his own life. Shortly after that, they received information that a man believed to be the suspect's father was found dead in Hostouň.

Vondrášek said police were aware the suspected shooter had a lecture at 2 p.m. CET (8 a.m. ET) and had evacuated the building where the lecture was meant to take place.

Police then received a call about a shooting in a different building on campus, according to the police chief.

29 min ago

Slovak prime minister vows to support Czech Republic after attack

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu  

The prime minister of Slovakia has expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the deadly shooting at Charles University in Prague on Thursday.

“We stand by our Czech brothers in this difficult situation and are ready to provide any help that would alleviate the consequences of this terrible tragedy,” Robert Fico said in a statement.

Slovakia and the Czech Republic have a long-shared history, as members of the now-dissolved Czechoslovakia.

39 min ago

At least 15 people killed in shooting at Prague university, police say

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague

Police are seen standing near Charles University in Prague on Thursday.
Police are seen standing near Charles University in Prague on Thursday. Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

At least 15 people were killed in the shooting at Charles University in central Prague on Thursday, according to Czech police chief Martin Vondrášek. 

The chief provided the updated death toll while speaking at a news conference on Thursday evening.

1 hr 5 min ago

Czech officials detail injuries from Prague university shooting

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague

Czech authorities have revised the total number of those injured in the Prague university shooting to around 25 people, Prague emergency services said on X, formerly Twitter.

The emergency services said in a statement that nine people have been severely injured, five or six have medium-severe injuries and 10 were lightly injured.

The officials said that numbers could change, given the situation is still developing.

35 min ago

Students hid from shooter on ledge of Charles University building, photo shows

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague and Xiaofei Xu in Paris

Students are seen hiding on a ledge at Charles University. A portion of this photo has been blurred by CNN to protect identity.
Students are seen hiding on a ledge at Charles University. A portion of this photo has been blurred by CNN to protect identity. From @elirozic/X

Students at Charles University climbed out of classroom windows and hid on the ledge of the Faculty of Arts building during a deadly shooting at the university in central Prague on Thursday.

A photo on social media shows the students on the ledge of the building. 

1 hr 15 min ago

EU chief "shocked by the senseless violence" in Prague shooting

From CNN’s Amy Cassidy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her condolences to the Czech people following a deadly shooting at Charles University in central Prague.

“Shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today in Prague,” she wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“We stand and mourn with you,” the EU chief added. 
1 hr 35 min ago

Czech leaders call Charles University shooting "tragic"

From CNN’s Ivana Kottasova in Prague

A police officer patrols near Charles University in Pragu on Thursday.
A police officer patrols near Charles University in Pragu on Thursday. Vit Simanek/CTK/AP

President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said he was "shocked" after a shooter killed 10 people at Charles University in central Prague, according to a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I am shocked by the events at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University. I would like to express my deep sorrow and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the shooting,” Pavel said. 

The country’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala said he canceled appointments in an eastern Czech city and is heading back to Prague following the shooting. 

“Due to the tragic events at the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague, I have canceled my programme in Olomouc and am coming back to Prague. I am in contact with the Minister of the Interior and the Czech Police,” Fiala said, also urging citizens to follow the advice of emergency services. 

 