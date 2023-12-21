European leaders are condemning violence and expressing their shock after a shooter killed 15 people at a university in Prague on Thursday, saying they are sending condolences to those killed and injured.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated condemnation of "all forms of violence, fanaticism and terrorism," according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Europe has the duty to react and strengthen every useful tool to ensure maximum security for its citizens," Meloni said.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said in a post he is "deeply shocked by the cruel attack" in Prague and his thoughts are with those in the Czech Republic.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said his country "stands with the people of the Czech Republic during these difficult times," adding he was "appalled by the shooting" and offered thoughts to the families of those killed.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the "strong emotion" he felt when he learned that the shooting took place at Charles University.