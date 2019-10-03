Paris knife attacker kills officer at police headquarters
Metro station near attack shuttered
The Cité metro station in Paris was closed Thursday afternoon as a security measure, the French metro body said on Twitter.
The station is on the Île de la Cité, where the police headquarters and Notre Dame cathedral are situated.
A police officer outside of the perimeter told CNN: “Île de la Cité is now a real island, no one can go and leave.”
One police officer confirmed dead, toll expected to rise
An officer was killed in the knife attack inside the police headquarters in Paris, according to a police source, who warned that "the toll will rise."
The attacker was an administrative officer employed by the police, according to the same source. The assailant's motive is not yet known.
France's interior minister Christophe Castaner is heading to the scene.
Île de la Cité on lockdown after attack
Île de la Cité, an island in the Seine in the center of Paris, is on lockdown after the attack on officers at a police headquarters there.
All roads to Île de la Cité have been cordoned off by police. Firemen and ambulances are on the scene.
Paris officials respond to knife attack
Nearby roads were blocked as emergency officials responded to the police headquarters in Paris, where an individual launched a knife attack on officers on Thursday.
Knifeman attacks police inside Paris headquarters
An individual wielding a knife launched an attack on officers inside police headquarters in Paris, a police source told CNN.
The assailant was shot dead, and there is not yet any indication of a motive.
Two officers were seriously injured in the attack, the source said.