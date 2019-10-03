Paris knife attacker kills 4 people at police headquarters
What we know about the knife attack
- Who was targeted: At least four people were killed in the knife attack inside Paris' police headquarters.
- The attacker: The attacker, a longtime police employee, was shot dead. The individual's motive is still unknown.
- Where was the attack? The attack was carried out inside the city's police headquarters on Île de la Cité. The island in the center of Paris, where the Notre Dame cathedral is also situated, has been on lockdown following the assault.
- Response: French President Emmanuel Macron is at the scene, along with his interior minster and deputy interior minister. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has shared her condolences, saying the city's council would pay tribute to the victims.
- Security presence: Security officials, police, firemen and other emergency responders are out in force on Île de la Cité, and all roads leading to the island have been cordoned off.
Macron on the scene of deadly attack
French President Emmanuel Macron is now at the site of the deadly attack on Paris' police headquarters.
"The President of the Republic went to the police station to show his support and solidarity to all the staff," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
Macron is accompanied by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez.
"Several police officers" have lost their lives, Paris mayor says
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has confirmed that “several police officers" lost their lives in Thursday's attack on the city's police headquarters, adding that her thoughts were with their families.
“Paris cries for its own this afternoon after this terrible attack at the @prefpolice. Heavy casualties, several police officers lost their lives. On my behalf and that of Parisians, my first thoughts go to the families of the victims and their loved ones," Hidalgo said on Twitter.
“During the Paris Council, we will pay tribute to the victims and will salute the unfailing commitment of police forces serving the security of Parisians. We know what we owe them."
Four dead in Paris police headquarters attack
Four people have been killed in the stabbing at the Paris police headquarters, according to CNN affiliate BFM TV.
Loïc Travers, a police union secretary, told BFM TV that five were dead, including the attacker.
The motive of the attacker, who was a longtime administrative employee for the police, is still unknown.
“He has been with us for over 20 years," Travers said, speaking outside the police headquarters.
Heavy security presence on Île de la Cité
Security officials, police, firemen and other emergency responders could be seen out in force on Île de la Cité, the island in the center of Paris where the police headquarters was attacked.
The island is also home to Notre Dame cathedral
Metro station near attack shuttered
The Cité metro station in Paris was closed Thursday afternoon as a security measure, the French metro body said on Twitter.
The station is on the Île de la Cité, where the police headquarters and Notre Dame cathedral are situated.
A police officer outside of the perimeter told CNN: “Île de la Cité is now a real island, no one can go and leave.”
One police officer confirmed dead, toll expected to rise
An officer was killed in the knife attack inside the police headquarters in Paris, according to a police source, who warned that "the toll will rise."
The attacker was an administrative officer employed by the police, according to the same source. The assailant's motive is not yet known.
France's interior minister Christophe Castaner is heading to the scene.
Île de la Cité on lockdown after attack
Île de la Cité, an island in the Seine in the center of Paris, is on lockdown after the attack on officers at a police headquarters there.
All roads to Île de la Cité have been cordoned off by police. Firemen and ambulances are on the scene.
Paris officials respond to knife attack
Nearby roads were blocked as emergency officials responded to the police headquarters in Paris, where an individual launched a knife attack on officers on Thursday.