Paris knife attacker kills 4 people at police headquarters

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 9:02 a.m. ET, October 3, 2019
16 min ago

Heavy security presence on Île de la Cité

Security officials, police, firemen and other emergency responders could be seen out in force on Île de la Cité, the island in the center of Paris where the police headquarters was attacked.

The island is also home to Notre Dame cathedral

29 min ago

Metro station near attack shuttered

From Antoine Crouin in Paris and Saskya Vandoorne

The Cité metro station in Paris was closed Thursday afternoon as a security measure, the French metro body said on Twitter.

The station is on the Île de la Cité, where the police headquarters and Notre Dame cathedral are situated.

A police officer outside of the perimeter told CNN: “Île de la Cité is now a real island, no one can go and leave.”

34 min ago

One police officer confirmed dead, toll expected to rise

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne

An officer was killed in the knife attack inside the police headquarters in Paris, according to a police source, who warned that "the toll will rise."

The attacker was an administrative officer employed by the police, according to the same source. The assailant's motive is not yet known.

France's interior minister Christophe Castaner is heading to the scene.

50 min ago

Île de la Cité on lockdown after attack

Île de la Cité, an island in the Seine in the center of Paris, is on lockdown after the attack on officers at a police headquarters there.

All roads to Île de la Cité have been cordoned off by police. Firemen and ambulances are on the scene.

55 min ago

Paris officials respond to knife attack

Nearby roads were blocked as emergency officials responded to the police headquarters in Paris, where an individual launched a knife attack on officers on Thursday.

55 min ago

Knifeman attacks police inside Paris headquarters

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne

An individual wielding a knife launched an attack on officers inside police headquarters in Paris, a police source told CNN.

The assailant was shot dead, and there is not yet any indication of a motive.

Two officers were seriously injured in the attack, the source said.