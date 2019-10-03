Live Updates
Paris knife attacker kills 4 people at police headquarters
Paris officials respond to knife attack
Nearby roads were blocked as emergency officials responded to the police headquarters in Paris, where an individual launched a knife attack on officers on Thursday.
Knifeman attacks police inside Paris headquarters
An individual wielding a knife launched an attack on officers inside police headquarters in Paris, a police source told CNN.
The assailant was shot dead, and there is not yet any indication of a motive.
Two officers were seriously injured in the attack, the source said.