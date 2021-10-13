World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Several killed in bow and arrow attack in Norway

By Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 5:20 p.m. ET, October 13, 2021
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Norway's acting prime minister calls attack "horrific"

From CNN's Vasco Cotovio and James Frater

Acting Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has called the deadly attack in Kongsberg “horrific,” adding that the violence has shook the country as a whole. 

“The perpetrator has carried out horrific acts against several people,” she said during a news conference addressing the attacks. “It is a very dramatic situation that has hit Kongsberg society hard, and the events shake us all.”

Solberg went on to explain police still cannot rule out the incident was not an act of terrorism.

“It is important to emphasize that there is much we do not know at this stage, and it is too early to say anything about the motive behind the actions,” she said. “But the police are considering whether it is an act of terrorism.”

“The messages coming from Kongsberg tonight are gruesome,” Solberg said. “And I understand that many are scared.”

Solberg added that police have “control over the situation,” adding that “all necessary resources” have been deployed to establish the motives behind the attack.

“Our thoughts go first and foremost to those affected and to those closest to them,” she said. 

27 min ago

Norwegian police will temporarily carry firearms following attack in Kongsberg

From CNN’s James Frater and Caitlin Hu

Norwegian police officers have been told to carry firearms as a precaution following the deadly attack in Kongsberg.

"Due to the serious incident in Kongsberg where several people were killed and injured tonight, the police in Norway are temporarily armed,” the Norwegian Police Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday. “The Norwegian Police Directorate has issued a national order for armaments. [The order] is given to increase preparedness and the police's ability to respond.”

“This is an additional emergency measure,” the statement added. “The police currently have no concrete indications that there is a change in the threat level in the country.”

Some background: Norwegian police do not normally carry firearms but officers have access to guns and rifles when needed.

The law states that security officials must have prior approval before using them: "Only officials with valid approval may be armed, unless the situation is assumed to require immediate armed action to prevent or stop the use of force against a person, and approved personnel will not be available in time."

42 min ago

Norwegian police: "Too early to say" if attack was act of terrorism

From CNN’s James Frater

(Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/AP)
(Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/AP)

Norwegian authorities say it is "natural" to assume that the attack in Kongsberg could have been an act of terrorism, but they say it is still “too early to say” for sure. 

“From the course of events, it is natural to consider whether this is an act of terrorism,” Drammen Police Chief Øyvind Aas told journalists during a news conference on Wednesday.

“The apprehended person has not been questioned, and it is therefore too early to say anything about this and what was the person's motivation."
33 min ago

Suspect in Norway bow and arrow attack believed to have acted alone

From CNN's James Frater

Norwegian police believe a man who carried out a deadly attack with a bow and arrow in the town of Kongsberg acted alone.

One man has been arrested and there is “no active search for more people,” Drammen Police Chief Øyvind Aas said during a news conference in Kongsberg.

The suspect “moved over a large area” while carrying out the attack, which left a number of people dead on Wednesday, Aas said.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that there are several injured and several killed as a result of the action. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment. The Kongsberg municipality has been notified and has set up crisis teams to assist and follow up with those who need it,” he said. 

Police in Norway will be temporarily allowed to carry firearms following the attack, according to the Norwegian Police Directorate.

“This is an additional emergency measure. The police currently have no concrete indications that there is a change in the threat level in the country,” the agency tweeted.

1 hr 2 min ago

Norway's justice minister is following the situation closely

From CNN’s James Frater in London

“The Norwegian Minister of Justice and Emergency Management Monica Mæland has been informed of the situation in Kongsberg and is following it closely,” the Norwegian Ministry of Justice said in a tweet on Wednesday.

No additional details were provided.

1 hr 9 min ago

Suspect used a bow and arrow in attacks, police say

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio

An arrow left in a wall after after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday, October 13.
An arrow left in a wall after after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway on Wednesday, October 13. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/ZUMA Press)

The attacker suspected of killing and injuring several people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg used a bow and arrow, a spokesperson for the Kongsberg police department told CNN on Wednesday. 

The spokesperson said police were first alerted to the suspect at 6:15 p.m. local time. He added that the suspect attacked people at several locations before he was arrested. 

When asked about the number of casualties, the spokesperson said, “We simply can’t confirm any numbers right now.” 

He also said it was “too early to say” what the motivation for the attack was.

“That is what the investigation will reveal,” the spokesperson added.

1 hr 15 min ago

Several killed in Norwegian town of Kongsberg

From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London

 (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/AP)
 (Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/AP)

Several people have been killed and several more were injured by an attacker in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, 85 kilometers (nearly 53 miles) west of the capital city Oslo, a spokesperson for Norwegian Police told CNN on Wednesday.

The spokesperson was unable to say how many people had been killed or injured but said a suspect had been arrested and that the situation was under control.

When asked if the situation was being treated as terrorism, the spokesperson said it was “not clear as of yet, it’s too early to tell.”