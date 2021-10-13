Acting Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has called the deadly attack in Kongsberg “horrific,” adding that the violence has shook the country as a whole.

“The perpetrator has carried out horrific acts against several people,” she said during a news conference addressing the attacks. “It is a very dramatic situation that has hit Kongsberg society hard, and the events shake us all.”

Solberg went on to explain police still cannot rule out the incident was not an act of terrorism.

“It is important to emphasize that there is much we do not know at this stage, and it is too early to say anything about the motive behind the actions,” she said. “But the police are considering whether it is an act of terrorism.”

“The messages coming from Kongsberg tonight are gruesome,” Solberg said. “And I understand that many are scared.”

Solberg added that police have “control over the situation,” adding that “all necessary resources” have been deployed to establish the motives behind the attack.

“Our thoughts go first and foremost to those affected and to those closest to them,” she said.