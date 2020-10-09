A plane leased to the World Food Programme (WFP) makes a drop of food aid near a village in Ayod county, South Sudan, on February 6. Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images

Honoring the World Food Programme with the 2020 Peace Prize, the Nobel Committee sent a message to governments around the world, pleading with them not to cut financial contributions to international humanitarian groups.

“This is also a call to the international community not to underfund the World Food Programme,” Berit Reiss-Andersen said,

"This is an obligation, in our mind, of all states of the world to ensure that people are not starving."

The organization has suffered from a drop in contributions in recent years, as countries including the United States lower funding for global organizations.

In 2017, its executive director David Beasley wrote: "This is my message to President Trump and his friends and allies. Proposed massive cuts to food assistance would do long-term harm to our national security interests."

"Multilateralism seems to have a lack of respect these days," Reiss-Andersen said on Friday. "The Nobel Committee definitely wants to emphasise this aspect."