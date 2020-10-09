WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

The bookmakers' favorite to win the prize is the World Health Organization (WHO), after a year in which it coordinated the global response to the coronavirus crisis.

The group has been criticized from some corners for its role -- most notably, US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will pull out of the organization -- so its potential selection could touch a political nerve that the committee has not shied away from prodding in the past.

But experts are less sure that the WHO will be honored. "I'm quite skeptical, primarily because of the criticism that has been waged against the WHO," Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, told CNN. "The jury is still out when it comes to the way the WHO has handled the pandemic."

The last major international organization to win the award was the European Union, which was honored in 2012 for six decades of work.

But other global programs could be in the running this year; the United Nations is a contender in its 75th year of existence, and the World Food Programme, which provides food to over 90 million people a year, has also been mooted.