Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, announces the laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, on October 9. Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/AFP/Getty Images)

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, noted the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global food supplies as she revealed the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

"The coronavirus pandemic has contributed to a strong upsurge in the number of victims of hunger in the world," she said.

"In the face of the pandemic, the World Food Programme has demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts."

"As the organization itself has stated: until the day we have a vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos," Reiss-Andersen said.