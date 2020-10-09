The UN's World Food Programme has won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Nobel Peace Prize winner set to be announced
BREAKING: World Food Programme wins the Nobel Peace Prize
HAPPENING NOW: Nobel Peace Prize winner announced
The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, one of the world's most coveted awards, is being announced in Norway, Oslo.
Follow along for live updates and reaction.
The winner will join an esteemed list of past laureates
Last year's Nobel Peace Prize was won by Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian Prime Minister who helped end a long-running war between his country and neighboring Eritrea.
Before him, the coveted award has been claimed by a number of leading politicians, revolutionary figures and global organizations.
Four US Presidents have won the award; Woodrow Wilson, Theodore Roosevelt, Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, who triumphed in 2009 for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."
They have been joined by a number of revolutionary leaders and leading political figures, including Nelson Mandela, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and Polish dissident Lech Walesa.
International organizations are occasionally honored too; the United Nations won the award in 2001, and the European Union joined them in 2012.
Two years later, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai became the youngest winner of the award, aged just 17.
Sudan's revolutionary leaders could take the spotlight
The popular revolution in Sudan, which ousted longtime President Omar al-Bashir, is cited by many experts as the event most likely to be recognized by judges.
Bashir's 30-year rule over the northeastern African country ended when he was arrested in an April military coup. Protests had begun in late 2018 over the rising cost of living, and they escalated into a push for Bashir's removal from office, with mass rallies and sit-ins outside the presidential compound and army headquarters.
Months of action ultimately brought about a power-sharing agreement signed by members of Sudan's military leadership and the country's pro-democracy movement.
The revolution propelled Alaa Salah to fame after video footage of her leading protest chants went viral, and the activist has been tipped as a potential victor.
Journalist organizations, climate activists and world leaders make up the contenders
After a years-long assault on press freedom in several corners of the world, some believe that a group working to protect reporters could be honored. The Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders are both mentioned as contenders.
Others believe the committee could address the fight against climate change, which it last did when it highlighted the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and former US Vice President Al Gore in 2007.
If it does, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg could be among the winners -- while some are suggesting British environmental broadcaster David Attenborough, nearly seven decades Thunberg's senior, could be honored.
A number of world leaders have also been mentioned in connection to the prize, including New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The WHO is the favorite to win the Peace Prize, but experts are skeptical
The bookmakers' favorite to win the prize is the World Health Organization (WHO), after a year in which it coordinated the global response to the coronavirus crisis.
The group has been criticized from some corners for its role -- most notably, US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will pull out of the organization -- so its potential selection could touch a political nerve that the committee has not shied away from prodding in the past.
But experts are less sure that the WHO will be honored. "I'm quite skeptical, primarily because of the criticism that has been waged against the WHO," Henrik Urdal, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, told CNN. "The jury is still out when it comes to the way the WHO has handled the pandemic."
The last major international organization to win the award was the European Union, which was honored in 2012 for six decades of work.
But other global programs could be in the running this year; the United Nations is a contender in its 75th year of existence, and the World Food Programme, which provides food to over 90 million people a year, has also been mooted.
A prize for peace in a year of upheaval
For the 101st time in its lengthy and occasionally controversial history, the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize is set to be named.
This year's award arrives in a year dominated by conflict, uncertainty, and a pandemic that has claimed more than 1 million lives worldwide -- lending an amplified significance to the prize, and leading to speculation among Nobel watchers that the committee could acknowledge the Covid-19 crisis in its decision-making.
As always, the names of the contenders are fiercely guarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. There are 318 candidates, of which 211 are individuals and 107 are organizations, and as per tradition their names will not be divulged for 50 years.
But experts predict a diverse range of candidates, ranging from world leaders to activists to international organizations.
"I'm less sure (of who will win) this year than I have been for a long time," Dan Smith, the director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, told CNN last week.
The winner will be announced at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo at 11:00 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET).