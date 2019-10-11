FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

In person, she is tiny.

Eyes wide and head down, her discomfort with crowds and small talk make it easy to understand why Greta Thunberg says she was "an invisible girl" for most of her 16 years.

But when Thunberg went to Washington last month -- into the lights, cameras and lack-of-action that makes up the modern congressional hearing -- the smallest and youngest person in the room came off as the oldest soul on Capitol Hill.

Brushing off Republican talking points and Democratic flattery with equal flat annoyance, even friendly softballs were treated as reminders that she takes this much more seriously than most grown-ups. Even those in the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Climate.

"How can we get more kids involved in this issue?" asked Rep. Ben Luján, a Democrat from New Mexico.

"Just tell them the truth," she said. "Tell them how it is. Because when I found out how it actually is, it made me furious."

