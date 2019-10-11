Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced in Oslo
The leader who ended a savage conflict
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia has emerged as one of the favorites to win this year's Nobel Peace Prize.
Awol Allo, a fellow Ethiopian and an associate professor of law at Keele University in Britain, said the Prime Minister deserves the prize for his role in ending the 20-year war between Ethiopia and Eritrea -- a largely pointless war over disputed border territory that came at a huge financial and human cost to both countries.
"I think what Abiy did with the Eritrea issue was very courageous and remarkable. I think a lot of people have considered that what he has done is worthy of such a recognition.
"The two countries are no longer in the state of war. Families have been reunited because flights are now running between the two countries. Relations that have been severed for 20 years have been rekindled," Allo said.
The 43-year-old Abiy also recently won plaudits for his role in helping to broker a power-sharing deal in neighboring Sudan, after a political crisis that led to the arrest of Omar al-Bashir, the country's ruler for almost three decades.
"That also speaks to someone who takes peace and stability in the Horn of Africa seriously," Allo said.
Who are this year's favorites?
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist who has pushed the climate crisis into the global spotlight, is the bookmakers' frontrunner to win this year's award.
If she does, she will make history by becoming its youngest-ever recipient -- a year younger than Malala Yousafzai was when she shared the award in 2014.
She is the bookies' favorite to scoop the prize, with London-based betting company Coral putting the odds on her winning at 1/2.
Another British bookmaker, William Hill, which put Thunberg at odds of 8/13, said Wednesday that 96% of Nobel Peace Prize bets had been placed on Thunberg.
William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said punters were "convinced" Thunberg will win.
But the Swedish teenager faces competition from world leaders.
According to London-based online betting company Betfair, Abiy Ahmed, the Ethiopian Prime Minister who brought an end to his country's conflict with Eritrea, is the second most likely candidate to win.
William Hill predicts that other contenders include Raoni Metuktire, the indigenous Brazilian leader and environmentalist who led a campaign to protect the Amazon, and Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand.
Among the 78 organizations, both Betfair and William Hill show Reporters Without Borders, which advocates for press freedom, and the United Nations Human Rights Council as outside bets.
The Nobel Peace Prize is set to be awarded
The winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in a press conference in Norway at 11 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET).
As always, there's plenty of competition for the esteemed award: 223 individuals and 78 organizations are in the running this year, according to the Nobel Peace Prize website.
But winners are notoriously difficult to predict and details of the people nominated are kept secret by the Nobel Committee for decades.
The most recent winners of the prize were:
- 2018: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad “for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.”
- 2017: The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) “for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.”
- 2016: Juan Manuel Santos “for his resolute efforts to bring (Colombia’s) more than 50-year-long civil war to an end."