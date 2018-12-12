Brexit crisis: British PM facing leadership challenge

Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, told CNN the announcement on the outcome of Wednesday's vote of no-confidence in British PM Theresa May could come as early as an hour after the vote.

“We’ll count as soon as we possibly can after (vote ends at 8 p.m.) and we will make an announcement within an hour -- so I hope before 9 o’clock," he told CNN's Max Foster.

Brady said he had spoken to the embattled leader upon her return from whistle-stop visits to Berlin and Brussels yesterday during which she expressed a desire to resolve any leadership issues resolved quickly.

Should May lose the vote, he also suggested a replacement could be found quickly.

“I ran the process in 2016,” he says. “It took no more than 10 days – it might even be possible to conduct a process of that sort more quickly.” But he adds: “If there are two candidates, and that is the expectation – there will be a postal ballot and that inevitably takes longer.”

He also explained the announcement was made early Wednesday to avoid unsettling the markets.

“We thought that when we were making a serious announcement that has important consequences, we thought that we ought to make the announcement before the markets open," he said.