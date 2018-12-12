Brexit crisis: British PM facing leadership challenge

Brexit crisis: British PM facing leadership challengeBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Rob Picheta, CNN
Jacob Rees-Mogg weighs in
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, chair of the pro-Brexit European Research Group, has called for the PM to step down in a tweet shortly after the vote of no-confidence was triggered.
A month ago, Rees-Mogg publicly revealed he sent one of the 48 letters expressing concern over May's leadership.
UK Cabinet meeting cancelled
Wednesday’s scheduled Cabinet meeting has been cancelled, Downing Street has announced amid a leadership challenge to UK Prime Minister Theresa May.
How May's fate as prime minister will unfold
Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, told CNN the announcement on the outcome of Wednesday's vote of no-confidence in British PM Theresa May could come as early as an hour after the vote.
“We’ll count as soon as we possibly can after (vote ends at 8 p.m.) and we will make an announcement within an hour -- so I hope before 9 o’clock," he told CNN's Max Foster.
Brady said he had spoken to the embattled leader upon her return from whistle-stop visits to Berlin and Brussels yesterday during which she expressed a desire to resolve any leadership issues resolved quickly.
Should May lose the vote, he also suggested a replacement could be found quickly.
“I ran the process in 2016,” he says. “It took no more than 10 days – it might even be possible to conduct a process of that sort more quickly.” But he adds: “If there are two candidates, and that is the expectation – there will be a postal ballot and that inevitably takes longer.”
He also explained the announcement was made early Wednesday to avoid unsettling the markets.
“We thought that when we were making a serious announcement that has important consequences, we thought that we ought to make the announcement before the markets open," he said.
Potential Theresa May challengers pledge support
Several potential challengers to Theresa May pledged Wednesday morning to back her in the leadership contest coming later Wednesday, including Home Secretary Sajid Javid, Environment Secretary Michael Gove and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt.
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has so far been conspicuously -- and unusually -- silent.
May informed of leadership challenge last night
Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee – a group that represents the interests of Conservative lawmakers – told Theresa May last night that he had received enough letters from Conservative Party MPs to force her to face a leadership vote, he said on BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme Wednesday morning.
He refused to say how many letters he had received.
He phoned her to deliver the news, he said. He refused to say how she had reacted, other than to say that she was eager for the process to be completed as quickly as possible. Brady specified that he wanted the announcement of the challenge made before markets opened.
She will address Conservative lawmakers at 5:00 p.m. GMT (noon ET) in a committee room at Parliament, followed by voting between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. and 3 p.m.).
May needs a simple majority of Conservative MPs to survive the vote. There are 315 Conservative MPs, so a majority is 158.
Brady refused to be drawn on what May should do if she survives the vote, but only narrowly.
If she wins, she cannot be challenged for a year, under party rules.
British PM comes out fighting
British Prime Minister Theresa May has confirmed she will fight on despite facing a vote of no confidence from her own Members of Parliament on Wednesday.
A defiant May took to the podium outside Downing House and said:
I will contest that vote with everything I’ve got. I have been a member of the Conservative Party for over 40 years. I’ve served it as an activist, counsellor, MP, shadow minister, Home Secretary and now as Prime Minister. I stood to be leader because I believe in the conservative vision for a better future.
May added that now was not the time for a leadership battle, adding that one would "put our country’s future at risk and create uncertainty when we can least afford it."
"The new leader wouldn’t have time to renegotiate a withdrawal agreement and get the legislation through parliament by the 29th of March, so one of their first acts would have to be extending or rescinding Article 50, delaying or even stopping Brexit when people want us to get on with it," she said.