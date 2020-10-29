French authorities enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait outside on Thursday. Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Two people have been killed and a third is in a life-threatening condition after a knife attack in the French city of Nice, according to local mayor Christian Estrosi.

“At this moment, we have, without any doubt, two dead inside the church, in a horrible way,” Estrosi said.

Video from the scene posted to social media showed emergency services responding to the incident.

Medics are “trying everything to save the life of a third victim who was able to flee," Estrosi said.

He said the attacker was shot by police, but is alive.