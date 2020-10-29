World
Live TV
Follow CNN

Police stand guard a street after a knife attack in Nice on Thursday.

Live Updates

Knife attack in French city of Nice

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 5:50 a.m. ET, October 29, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

Two dead in Nice attack, mayor says

From CNN's Barbara Wojazer in Paris

French authorities enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait outside on Thursday.
French authorities enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait outside on Thursday. Valery Hache/AFP/Getty Images

Two people have been killed and a third is in a life-threatening condition after a knife attack in the French city of Nice, according to local mayor Christian Estrosi.

“At this moment, we have, without any doubt, two dead inside the church, in a horrible way,” Estrosi said.

Video from the scene posted to social media showed emergency services responding to the incident.

Medics are “trying everything to save the life of a third victim who was able to flee," Estrosi said.

He said the attacker was shot by police, but is alive.

19 min ago

Police respond to 'terrorist attack' in French city of Nice

From CNN's Barbara Wojazer in Paris

French policemen stand guard on a street in Nice, France, following a knife attack on Thursday, October 29.
French policemen stand guard on a street in Nice, France, following a knife attack on Thursday, October 29. Valery Hache/AFP/Getty images

Police in the French coastal city of Nice are responding to a knife attack in the vicinity of a church, which the local mayor has described as a "terrorist attack."

Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker has been taken into custody.

"I am on the scene with the police who arrested the attacker. Everything points to a terrorist attack," Estrosi tweeted Thursday morning.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he was chairing a crisis meeting at the ministry in response to the attack.

There is no official information yet on the condition of victims.