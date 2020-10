The French Council of the Muslim Faith has condemned the knife attack in the city of Nice which left three people dead.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack that took place near the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice. As a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims and their families, I call on the Muslims of France to cancel all the Mawlid festivities,” the council tweeted.

Mawlid is celebrated by some Muslims to mark the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammed.