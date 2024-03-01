World
The funeral for Alexey Navalny

Israel-Hamas war

The funeral for Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 6:13 a.m. ET, March 1, 2024
1 min ago

Mourners clapped and chanted “Navalny” as his body arrived at church

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Alexey Navalny into the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God 'Quench My Sorrows' for his funeral service in Moscow on Friday.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Alexey Navalny into the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God 'Quench My Sorrows' for his funeral service in Moscow on Friday. Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

 

Video shared by Alexey Navalny’s team shows mourners, who have gathered at a Moscow church, clapping as his body arrived at the church.

Another video shows people chanting “Navalny.”

15 min ago

CNN signal from Navalny funeral apparently blocked

From CNN's Matthew Chance in Moscow and Tim Lister

 

The live signal of the CNN team covering the funeral of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Moscow appears to be blocked.

Approximately 20 minutes before the funeral is scheduled to begin, no live pictures from the church are available.

The feed organized by Navalny’s team was also not showing live coverage of the scene.

20 min ago

Navalny funeral procession arrives at Moscow church

From CNN's Sebastian Shukla

Alexey Navalny’s cortege has arrived at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God 'Quench My Sorrows' in the Maryino district of the Russian capital, a CNN team on the ground has reported.

25 min ago

Kremlin warns against unauthorized memorials for Navalny

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has warned Russians against unauthorized memorials for former opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

“Any unauthorized gathering will be in violation of the law. Accordingly, those who will participate in it will bear responsibility under the laws in place,” Peskov told journalists on a regularly scheduled call on Friday. 
45 min ago

CNN spoke to mourners outside a Moscow church. Here's what they said about paying respects to Navalny

From CNN’s Matthew Chance and Katharina Krebs in Moscow and Niamh Kennedy in London

Mourners gathered outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in Moscow on Friday told CNN they had gathered to pay their respects to their true "hero," Alexey Navalny.

Marina said she traveled from St. Petersburg because she "loved" Navalny. "He was a true hero … I want to say to him 'farewell,'" she said, adding that she was not surprised that the Kremlin had denied any involvement in Navalny’s death. "They demonstrate to the whole world we do what we want to do," she said. "We can repress you."

Tatiana said she had attended several of Navalny's meetings as a longstanding supporter. The 82-year-old Moscow resident said it was "natural" for her to come out to pay her respects to Navalny. "I always supported their [Navalny's] policy, their ideas. I share these ideas," Tatiana added.

Neither woman said she was deterred by the potential risk of coming to the funeral.

55 min ago

Kremlin has nothing to say to Navalny’s family on funeral day, spokesperson tells CNN

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly, in Moscow, Russia, on February 29.
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly, in Moscow, Russia, on February 29. Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Friday he has “nothing” to say to the family of the opposition politician Alexey Navalny on the day of his funeral.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained silence on the death of his main critic over the two weeks that have passed since the tragic news, a trend consistent with his avoidance of mentioning Navalny by name during the politician’s lifetime. 

1 hr ago

Navalny’s body has been handed over to family, spokesperson says

From CNN's Seb Shukla

Alexey Navalny’s body has been handed over to his relatives, according to his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh. 

A hearse will soon be heading over to the church, Yarmysh said in a social media post.

It had initially been reported that his team had been unable to secure a hearse for transporting Navalny’s body. 

1 hr 1 min ago

Crowd gathers at church in Moscow where funeral of Alexey Navalny is due to take place

From CNN's Matthew Chance and Katharina Krebs in Moscow

People gather outside the Soothe My Sorrows church as they wait for a funeral service and a farewell ceremony for Russian politician Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on March .
People gather outside the Soothe My Sorrows church as they wait for a funeral service and a farewell ceremony for Russian politician Alexey Navalny in Moscow, Russia, on March . Reuters

There is a growing crowd of mourners gathering at the Moscow church where the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is due to take place Friday – in about one hour, a CNN team on the ground reports.

Here's what else the team is seeing:

People, many holding flowers, are standing behind crowd control barriers and the queue continues to grow. A number of police are stationed at the entrance to the church, where a metal detector has been installed. 

Crowd control barriers have been erected along the route to the cemetery. There are dozens of police vans around the Borisovsky cemetery, where Navalny will be buried after the funeral service at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God 'Quench My Sorrows' in the Maryino district.

Video also shows police asking people through loud-hailers not to block traffic in the area.

Some toilet facilities have also been set up outside the barriers. 

Meanwhile, social media video and photographs show police close to the church and around the nearby Maryino metro station.

The funeral is due to begin at 6 a.m. ET. The cemetery is some 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) from the church.

1 hr 9 min ago

Police deployed on rooftops near Navalny funeral church

From CNN's Tim Lister

A Police officer guards on a roof of an apartment building near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, on March 1.
A Police officer guards on a roof of an apartment building near the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God Soothe My Sorrows, in Moscow, Russia, on March 1. AP

Police officers have been deployed on rooftops near the Church of Mother of God in Moscow, where the funeral for former Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny will take place, video from the scene showed.