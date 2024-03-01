Mourners gathered outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in Moscow on Friday told CNN they had gathered to pay their respects to their true "hero," Alexey Navalny.

Marina said she traveled from St. Petersburg because she "loved" Navalny. "He was a true hero … I want to say to him 'farewell,'" she said, adding that she was not surprised that the Kremlin had denied any involvement in Navalny’s death. "They demonstrate to the whole world we do what we want to do," she said. "We can repress you."

Tatiana said she had attended several of Navalny's meetings as a longstanding supporter. The 82-year-old Moscow resident said it was "natural" for her to come out to pay her respects to Navalny. "I always supported their [Navalny's] policy, their ideas. I share these ideas," Tatiana added.

Neither woman said she was deterred by the potential risk of coming to the funeral.