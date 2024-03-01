Video shared by Alexey Navalny’s team shows mourners, who have gathered at a Moscow church, clapping as his body arrived at the church.
Another video shows people chanting “Navalny.”
By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN
From CNN's Sebastian Shukla
From CNN's Matthew Chance in Moscow and Tim Lister
The live signal of the CNN team covering the funeral of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in Moscow appears to be blocked.
Approximately 20 minutes before the funeral is scheduled to begin, no live pictures from the church are available.
The feed organized by Navalny’s team was also not showing live coverage of the scene.
From CNN's Sebastian Shukla
Alexey Navalny’s cortege has arrived at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God 'Quench My Sorrows' in the Maryino district of the Russian capital, a CNN team on the ground has reported.
From CNN’s Anna Chernova
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has warned Russians against unauthorized memorials for former opposition figure Alexey Navalny.
“Any unauthorized gathering will be in violation of the law. Accordingly, those who will participate in it will bear responsibility under the laws in place,” Peskov told journalists on a regularly scheduled call on Friday.
From CNN’s Matthew Chance and Katharina Krebs in Moscow and Niamh Kennedy in London
Mourners gathered outside the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God in Moscow on Friday told CNN they had gathered to pay their respects to their true "hero," Alexey Navalny.
Marina said she traveled from St. Petersburg because she "loved" Navalny. "He was a true hero … I want to say to him 'farewell,'" she said, adding that she was not surprised that the Kremlin had denied any involvement in Navalny’s death. "They demonstrate to the whole world we do what we want to do," she said. "We can repress you."
Tatiana said she had attended several of Navalny's meetings as a longstanding supporter. The 82-year-old Moscow resident said it was "natural" for her to come out to pay her respects to Navalny. "I always supported their [Navalny's] policy, their ideas. I share these ideas," Tatiana added.
Neither woman said she was deterred by the potential risk of coming to the funeral.
From CNN’s Anna Chernova
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Friday he has “nothing” to say to the family of the opposition politician Alexey Navalny on the day of his funeral.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained silence on the death of his main critic over the two weeks that have passed since the tragic news, a trend consistent with his avoidance of mentioning Navalny by name during the politician’s lifetime.
From CNN's Seb Shukla
Alexey Navalny’s body has been handed over to his relatives, according to his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh.
A hearse will soon be heading over to the church, Yarmysh said in a social media post.
It had initially been reported that his team had been unable to secure a hearse for transporting Navalny’s body.
From CNN's Matthew Chance and Katharina Krebs in Moscow
There is a growing crowd of mourners gathering at the Moscow church where the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is due to take place Friday – in about one hour, a CNN team on the ground reports.
Here's what else the team is seeing:
People, many holding flowers, are standing behind crowd control barriers and the queue continues to grow. A number of police are stationed at the entrance to the church, where a metal detector has been installed.
Crowd control barriers have been erected along the route to the cemetery. There are dozens of police vans around the Borisovsky cemetery, where Navalny will be buried after the funeral service at the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God 'Quench My Sorrows' in the Maryino district.
Video also shows police asking people through loud-hailers not to block traffic in the area.
Some toilet facilities have also been set up outside the barriers.
Meanwhile, social media video and photographs show police close to the church and around the nearby Maryino metro station.
The funeral is due to begin at 6 a.m. ET. The cemetery is some 1.5 miles (2.5 kilometers) from the church.
From CNN's Tim Lister
Police officers have been deployed on rooftops near the Church of Mother of God in Moscow, where the funeral for former Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny will take place, video from the scene showed.