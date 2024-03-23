Shooting at Moscow concert venue leaves at least 60 dead

The death toll from the attack on the Crocus City complex has risen to 93, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

“The death toll will rise further. According to preliminary data, the causes of death were gunshot wounds and poisoning by combustion products,” the committee said Saturday.

“Preliminary results of the inspection of the premises of the concert hall indicate that the terrorists used automatic weapons during the attack, which, along with the ammunition they left behind, were discovered and seized by (investigators).”

“Based on this material evidence, ballistic, genetic and fingerprint examinations are currently being carried out,” it added.

“It was also established that the terrorists used a flammable liquid to set fire to the premises of the concert hall.”

Earlier Saturday, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrey Vorobyov, said there were still 115 injured people, including five children, in hospitals in Moscow and Moscow Oblast.

The Investigative Committee said inspection of the concert hall was continuing. Emergency services were still clearing the rubble, CCTV footage was being studied and "work has begun with the victims.”