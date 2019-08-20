World
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

live news

Earlier

US reels after mass shootings

Live Updates

Italy's political crisis

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:50 a.m. ET, August 20, 2019
1 min ago

Conte was prime minister for about 14 months

From CNN's Livia Borghese, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Barbie Latza Nadeau

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images
TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

Political novice Giuseppe Conte was sworn in as Prime Minister of Italy in June 2018 after the right-wing League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement the previous night.

The two populist, euroskeptic parties secured the most votes in the March 2018 election. But voters did not return a majority to any single party, and neither politician would concede the top job to the other.

The appointment of Conte — a law professor with no political experience — came after weeks of political wrangling among the jigsaw of political parties returned by voters in March.

Conte's announced resignation today comes after the coalition fell apart this month over disagreements on key policies.

13 min ago

Why Italy's Interior Minister wanted new elections

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) touches Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's shoulder as he delivers a speech at the Italian Senate, in Rome, on August 20, 2019, as the country faces a political crisis.
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (R) touches Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's shoulder as he delivers a speech at the Italian Senate, in Rome, on August 20, 2019, as the country faces a political crisis. ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images

While offering to resign, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, was "irresponsible" to start Italy's current political crisis.

Here's the backstory: Salvini, who also serves at Interior Minister, called for new elections earlier this month, saying the move was warranted because the current government coalition between the far-right League Party and the Five Star Movement no longer holds a majority in parliament.

Conte — a law professor with no previous political experience — became prime minister in June 2018, after the League and Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement.

34 min ago

Italy's prime minister offers to resign

From CNN's Livia Borghese

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte offered to resign during a speech at the Italian Senate.

"I am obliged to end here this government experience. I will listen to all the interventions with extreme interest. Then I will go to the President of the Republic and resign," Conte told the Senate.