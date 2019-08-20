TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

Political novice Giuseppe Conte was sworn in as Prime Minister of Italy in June 2018 after the right-wing League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement the previous night.

The two populist, euroskeptic parties secured the most votes in the March 2018 election. But voters did not return a majority to any single party, and neither politician would concede the top job to the other.

The appointment of Conte — a law professor with no political experience — came after weeks of political wrangling among the jigsaw of political parties returned by voters in March.

Conte's announced resignation today comes after the coalition fell apart this month over disagreements on key policies.