Italy's political crisis
Conte was prime minister for about 14 months
Political novice Giuseppe Conte was sworn in as Prime Minister of Italy in June 2018 after the right-wing League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement the previous night.
The two populist, euroskeptic parties secured the most votes in the March 2018 election. But voters did not return a majority to any single party, and neither politician would concede the top job to the other.
The appointment of Conte — a law professor with no political experience — came after weeks of political wrangling among the jigsaw of political parties returned by voters in March.
Conte's announced resignation today comes after the coalition fell apart this month over disagreements on key policies.
Why Italy's Interior Minister wanted new elections
While offering to resign, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, was "irresponsible" to start Italy's current political crisis.
Here's the backstory: Salvini, who also serves at Interior Minister, called for new elections earlier this month, saying the move was warranted because the current government coalition between the far-right League Party and the Five Star Movement no longer holds a majority in parliament.
Italy's prime minister offers to resign
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte offered to resign during a speech at the Italian Senate.
"I am obliged to end here this government experience. I will listen to all the interventions with extreme interest. Then I will go to the President of the Republic and resign," Conte told the Senate.