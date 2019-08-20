Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who just announced he's resigning, and far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who called for new elections, have had a long-simmering rift.

The feud was blown wide open last week as the two engaged in a bitter political standoff over a ship full of migrants.

What you need to know about the ship: The Open Arms, a Spanish humanitarian ship, has been stranded off Italy for 19 days.

Where the Italian leaders stand: Salvini — who rose to power on anti-migrant sentiment — refused to allow Open Arms to dock, despite a court ruling that said the boat should be allowed to. Meanwhile Conte demanded that Salvini "urgently adopt the necessary measures to ensure assistance and protection for minors present in the boat."

Where things stand now: Salvini allowed 27 unaccompanied minors to disembark the ship — but insisted that that decision was “exclusively” the responsibility of Conte.

And what's happening with the ship? Spain said on Tuesday that it was dispatching a ship to collect migrants on the ship after at least 10 people jumped overboard in an attempt to swim ashore.