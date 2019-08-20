Italy's political crisis
Italy's outgoing prime minister and the official who called for new elections have been feuding about a migrant ship
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who just announced he's resigning, and far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who called for new elections, have had a long-simmering rift.
The feud was blown wide open last week as the two engaged in a bitter political standoff over a ship full of migrants.
What you need to know about the ship: The Open Arms, a Spanish humanitarian ship, has been stranded off Italy for 19 days.
Where the Italian leaders stand: Salvini — who rose to power on anti-migrant sentiment — refused to allow Open Arms to dock, despite a court ruling that said the boat should be allowed to. Meanwhile Conte demanded that Salvini "urgently adopt the necessary measures to ensure assistance and protection for minors present in the boat."
Where things stand now: Salvini allowed 27 unaccompanied minors to disembark the ship — but insisted that that decision was “exclusively” the responsibility of Conte.
And what's happening with the ship? Spain said on Tuesday that it was dispatching a ship to collect migrants on the ship after at least 10 people jumped overboard in an attempt to swim ashore.
Deputy Prime Minister says he's "not afraid of the judgement of Italians" in calling for new election
Matteo Salvini, deputy Prime Minister of Italy and Minister of the Interior, defended his actions as Interior Minister at a session at the Italian senate saying: "I will do what I did all over again."
Talking about Europe and the relationship Italy has with the EU he highlighted: "I don't want Italy to be slave of anybody." Salvini also spoke about migrants and his immigration policy, clarifying "you reach Italy if you have a proper permission to enter."
He said other politicians in Italy might be afraid of calling for new election, but he wasn't: "I am a free man. I am not afraid of the judgement of Italians."
"In a democracy the main path is to ask permission to our employers, the Italian citizens," he added.
Salvini took out a rosary in the middle of his speech and asked the virgin Mary for protection, not for him but for Italians. "The emergency of this country is the demographic crisis and our budget law will need to have at least 50 billion euro to reduce taxes," he added.
Looking to what comes next for Italian politics he told the senate "I want to offer to Italian a future of growth and prosperity" and added "If you want to complete the reforms that we started we [the League party] are here."
Conte was prime minister for about 14 months
Political novice Giuseppe Conte was sworn in as Prime Minister of Italy in June 2018 after the right-wing League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement the previous night.
The two populist, euroskeptic parties secured the most votes in the March 2018 election. But voters did not return a majority to any single party, and neither politician would concede the top job to the other.
The appointment of Conte — a law professor with no political experience — came after weeks of political wrangling among the jigsaw of political parties returned by voters in March.
Conte's announced resignation today comes after the coalition fell apart this month over disagreements on key policies.
Why Italy's Interior Minister wanted new elections
While offering to resign, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, was "irresponsible" to start Italy's current political crisis.
Here's the backstory: Salvini, who also serves at Interior Minister, called for new elections earlier this month, saying the move was warranted because the current government coalition between the far-right League Party and the Five Star Movement no longer holds a majority in parliament.
Conte — a law professor with no previous political experience — became prime minister in June 2018, after the League and Five Star Movement reached a coalition agreement.
Italy's prime minister offers to resign
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte offered to resign during a speech at the Italian Senate.
"I am obliged to end here this government experience. I will listen to all the interventions with extreme interest. Then I will go to the President of the Republic and resign," Conte told the Senate.