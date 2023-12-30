Israel's military said it was “extending operations” and dismantling Hamas infrastructure in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza on Friday, while also claiming to have destroyed a network of tunnels near Gaza City along with one of the “hideout apartments” belonging to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.
While the Israel Defense Forces reported its progress on the ground, officials with the United Nations are again raising the alarm about the consequences for Gaza's civilians.
The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said in a post on X Thursday that over 150,000 people “have nowhere to go” after the latest IDF warning to evacuate large portions of central Gaza.
Even civilians who have reached shelters have not always been able to escape harm. The UNRWA said Friday that at least 308 people taking refuge in its shelters had been killed — and at least 1,095 others wounded — since the most recent fighting began in the enclave on October 7.
And, the UN relief chief on Thursday described the frustrations of getting aid into the enclave, where an acute hunger crisis is impacting millions. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths described “constant bombardments. Poor communications. Damaged roads. Convoys shot at. Delays at checkpoints." He added that "this is an impossible situation for people of Gaza and those trying to help them.”
Here are some of the other key updates Friday:
- More from Israel's ground operations: In Khan Younis, the IDF said its troops fought Hamas using aerial strikes, snipers and tank fire over the past day. In Gaza City, the discovery of Sinwar's "hideout" was part of a network of tunnels located and destroyed "in recent weeks," the IDF said Friday. Israeli officials claim the "long and branching" tunnel system was used by senior Hamas officials. CNN cannot independently verify the IDF’s claims.
- Israel faces potential case in international court: South Africa has filed an application at the International Court of Justice to begin proceedings over allegations of genocide against Israel for its war against Hamas in Gaza, the court said. Israel has rejected South Africa’s claims, saying the country "is calling for the destruction of the State of Israel," and that its "claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis." Israel also faced renewed condemnation from the United Arab Emirates Friday, with the country's ambassador to the UN calling Israel's defense declarations and stated aims in the war against Hamas a "fallacy."
- 35 killed in Israeli strikes, mostly women and children: Thirty-five Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded after Israeli airstrikes struck residential buildings in central Gaza overnight, Dr. Khalil Al-Dikran, head of nursing at the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, told CNN Friday. Most of the dead and wounded were women and children, and many were dismembered, he said.
- IDF accepts "unintended harm" to civilians in airstrike that killed 70: The IDF has acknowledged there was what it calls “unintended harm” to civilians as a result of airstrikes in central Gaza on December 24. The strikes were against targets in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp. About 70 people were killed in the strikes, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.