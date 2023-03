From Nadine Schmidt in Berlin and Jessie Gretener in London

Police officers gather at the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany, on March 9, 2023. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)

A gunman may be among the several people found dead after a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness church in Hamburg, Germany, a spokesperson for the city's police department said.

"We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run," the spokesperson said at the scene.

Investigators, instead, have "indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead," the official said.

The spokesperson said police are treating the shooting as an isolated incident.