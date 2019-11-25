Dresden manhunt underway after castle vault treasure heist
What was taken?
The police said about 100 pieces altogether may have been stolen from the vault, including diamonds, pearls and rubies.
During a news conference, the police said one glass display case was smashed and three set of jewellery were stolen. The three sets were composed of numerous pieces.
According to Roland Woeller, a local politician, the stolen artifacts were of "immeasurable value."
The thieves are still on the run
A manhunt is underway in Dresden following the heist.
Police received a call early Monday morning at 4:59 a.m. saying that a break-in was taking place.
The suspects were seen on CCTV, but disappeared before anyone could catch them.
"The suspects came in through a window, and walked towards a glass vitrine, smashed it and left, they disappeared," Dresden police Chief Criminal Director Volker Lange said.
The security personnel in the museum saw the two suspects on CCTV and called police, following the museum's security protocol.
The Green Vault is a real national treasure
The Green Vault, inside the historic Royal Palace in Dresden, is seen as a site of national significance by many Germans. It is one of the oldest museums in the world, containing one of largest collections of treasure in Europe.
It has attracted an array of high-profile visitors in the past.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted US President Barack Obama for talks in the vault in 2009.
When Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands visited Germany in 2011, she too popped in to see the artifacts.
Even Russian President Vladimir Putin made sure to swing by back in 2006.
Police "won't comment on any speculation"
Saxony Police issued a brief statement on Twitter, saying that while it understands the "topic of the the Green Vault is emotional for many," it will not "comment on speculation and theories about who to blame."
How the heist unfolded
Dresden police have released a timeline of what they call an “attack” on the Green Vault museum.
Police president Jörg Kubiessa said the heist took place in the very early hours of Monday morning.
Here's what they know:
4.59 a.m. (10:59 p.m. ET) Police receive a call that a break-in is taking place.
5:04 a.m (11.04 p.m. ET) The first police car is dispatched.
5:05 a.m. (11:05 p.m. ET) Authorities receive their first tip regarding a vehicle possibly involved in the heist.
5:09 a.m. (11:09 p.m. ET) The Theater Square (Theaterplatz) area experiences a power outage. Police could not confirm if the power cut is related.
5:22 a.m. (11:22 p.m. ET) The federal police is notified
Dresden Police’s Chief Criminal Director Volker Lange said: “Two suspects were seen on CCTV. The suspects came in through a window, and walked towards a glass vitrine, smashed it and left, they disappeared.”
One of Europe's largest collections of treasures was targeted in a brazen heist on Monday when thieves attacked a castle vault in the German city of Dresden.
Several criminals gained access to the Green Vault in Dresden Castle on Monday, according to Roland Woeller, a local politician. He said the perpetrators had stolen artifacts of "immeasurable value."
"This is an attack on the cultural identity of all Saxons and the state of Saxony," Woeller added. State Police also confirmed the break-in.
The vault features an astounding collection of historical jewelry and precious ornaments -- from shimmering bowls carved out of crystal and agate to jeweled gold figurines and goblets fashioned from gilded ostrich eggs.
Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer tweeted that the heist meant all Saxons had been "robbed."
"The valuables found here have been hard-won by the people of our Free State for many centuries," Kretschmer wrote.
The collection was established in the early 18th century by Augustus the Strong, ruler of Saxony. He worked to establish Dresden as a major center for the arts, inviting talented sculptors, goldsmiths and painters to take up residence and commissioned a series of magnificent rooms to showcase his valuables as a way of advertising the city's cultural prominence in addition to its wealth.
The museum said it was closed Monday due to "organizational reasons" and a special police commission has been established following the heist.