Live TV
U.S.
Live Updates

Deadly wildfires burn in Greece

By Meg Wagner, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago10:09 a.m. ET, July 24, 2018
less than 1 min ago

Athens could get rain later this week. That may not be a good thing.

From CNN's Brandon Miller

There are slight chances for rain in forecast for Athens this week. Most of the rain chances are at least 30%, with Thursday looking like the most likely day for rainfall.

But that's necessarily good news: These will be hit-and-miss afternoon-type storms, and they will not produce too much rainfall. In fact, they can end up making firefighting efforts harder by increasing winds and swirling the wind directions.

Here's the forecast radar:

35 min ago

She fled her home because "black smoke was coming for us"

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore

Anastasiya Pontikas, 32, and her husband live in Rafina, a port town on Greece’s eastern coast which has been heavily hit by wildfires. 

She fled her home yesterday and tried to escape to the beach — but traffic made it impossible. They took shelter in a parking lot instead, where she shot video of the scene.

"So we took water and some things and we tried to go to the beach, but there were a lot of cars and it was impossible, so we stayed in the parking lot," she told CNN. "The wind became stronger and black smoke was coming for us. We could not breathe, panic started everywhere.”

She said the fire stopped about 100 meters, or more than 300 feet.

"When we came back home to see what happened, all the trees in our street were still on fire," she said.

Here's the video she took:

47 min ago

Strong winds near Athens made the fires more intense

From CNN's Brandon Miller

As wildfires rage in Greece's Attica region, strong winds over 60 mph (or more than 100 kph) near Athens fanned the flames — increasing their intensity and coverage.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the winds made firefighters' efforts more challenging.

"Attica is facing a very difficult night. The combination of intense winds and multiple parallel fronts has created an unprecedented extent and difficulty for firefighters," Tzanakopoulos said in a briefing late Monday.

Winds of 102 kph (about 63 mph) were reported in Athens on Monday.

Here's a NASA satellite image from yesterday...

  • The red dots are fire locations
  • The bright white is clouds
  • The grey is smoke blowing to the east from the fires

1 hr 33 min ago

Smoke swallows yachts and waterfront homes in Greek port town

A wildfire burning near Rafina, a port town that sits on the Greece's eastern coast, is sending plumes of along the water, swallowing homes and massive yachts parked nearby.

Instagram video shot by Panos Moschonas shows the scene.

1 hr 39 min ago

Greek prime minister orders 3 days of mourning for victims

From CNN’s Chris Liakos and Hilary McGann

Rescuers carry a body bag following a wildfire that tore through the village of Mati, near Athens, on July 24, 2018.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has announced three days of national mourning “in the memory of those who were lost” to the wildfires.

“There are no words to describe the feelings of all of us, these times. The country is going through a tragedy,” Tsipras said during a televised address on Tuesday.

He added that the events were “unbearable for everyone.”

Tsipras also thanked foreign leaders for reaching “expressing solidarity” with Greece during “one of the toughest moments.”

1 hr 51 min ago

This is what it looks like on Greece's eastern coast

Nancy Sim shot this video of wildfires burning near Rafina, Greece.

Rafina, in the Attica region, sits on the eastern coast of Greece.

1 hr 54 min ago

At least 50 killed in Greek wildfires

 From CNN's Chris Liakos

At least 50 people have died in wildfires burning around Athens, Greek authorities said. Another 156 people have been injured, according to the Greek Fire Brigade.

Greek officials discovered the bodies of 25 people in the tourist town of Mati.  

At least 715 people have been evacuated, mainly from the Mati area, Greek government spokesman, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, said.

They attribute the rapid expansion of the fire into residential areas to “increased wind intensity.” They say that prevented residents and visitors in the area from escaping, ” while they were a few meters from the sea or in their vehicles.” 