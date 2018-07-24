Deadly wildfires burn in GreeceBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Athens could get rain later this week. That may not be a good thing.
From CNN's Brandon Miller
There are slight chances for rain in forecast for Athens this week. Most of the rain chances are at least 30%, with Thursday looking like the most likely day for rainfall.
But that's necessarily good news: These will be hit-and-miss afternoon-type storms, and they will not produce too much rainfall. In fact, they can end up making firefighting efforts harder by increasing winds and swirling the wind directions.
Here's the forecast radar:
She fled her home because "black smoke was coming for us"
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
Anastasiya Pontikas, 32, and her husband live in Rafina, a port town on Greece’s eastern coast which has been heavily hit by wildfires.
She fled her home yesterday and tried to escape to the beach — but traffic made it impossible. They took shelter in a parking lot instead, where she shot video of the scene.
She said the fire stopped about 100 meters, or more than 300 feet.
"When we came back home to see what happened, all the trees in our street were still on fire," she said.
Here's the video she took:
Strong winds near Athens made the fires more intense
From CNN's Brandon Miller
As wildfires rage in Greece's Attica region, strong winds over 60 mph (or more than 100 kph) near Athens fanned the flames — increasing their intensity and coverage.
Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said the winds made firefighters' efforts more challenging.
Winds of 102 kph (about 63 mph) were reported in Athens on Monday.
Here's a NASA satellite image from yesterday...
- The red dots are fire locations
- The bright white is clouds
- The grey is smoke blowing to the east from the fires
Smoke swallows yachts and waterfront homes in Greek port town
A wildfire burning near Rafina, a port town that sits on the Greece's eastern coast, is sending plumes of along the water, swallowing homes and massive yachts parked nearby.
Instagram video shot by Panos Moschonas shows the scene.
Greek prime minister orders 3 days of mourning for victims
From CNN’s Chris Liakos and Hilary McGann
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has announced three days of national mourning “in the memory of those who were lost” to the wildfires.
“There are no words to describe the feelings of all of us, these times. The country is going through a tragedy,” Tsipras said during a televised address on Tuesday.
He added that the events were “unbearable for everyone.”
Tsipras also thanked foreign leaders for reaching “expressing solidarity” with Greece during “one of the toughest moments.”
This is what it looks like on Greece's eastern coast
Nancy Sim shot this video of wildfires burning near Rafina, Greece.
Rafina, in the Attica region, sits on the eastern coast of Greece.
At least 50 killed in Greek wildfires
From CNN's Chris Liakos
At least 50 people have died in wildfires burning around Athens, Greek authorities said. Another 156 people have been injured, according to the Greek Fire Brigade.
Greek officials discovered the bodies of 25 people in the tourist town of Mati.
At least 715 people have been evacuated, mainly from the Mati area, Greek government spokesman, Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, said.
They attribute the rapid expansion of the fire into residential areas to “increased wind intensity.” They say that prevented residents and visitors in the area from escaping, ” while they were a few meters from the sea or in their vehicles.”