Anastasiya Pontikas, 32, and her husband live in Rafina, a port town on Greece’s eastern coast which has been heavily hit by wildfires.

She fled her home yesterday and tried to escape to the beach — but traffic made it impossible. They took shelter in a parking lot instead, where she shot video of the scene.

"So we took water and some things and we tried to go to the beach, but there were a lot of cars and it was impossible, so we stayed in the parking lot," she told CNN. "The wind became stronger and black smoke was coming for us. We could not breathe, panic started everywhere.”

She said the fire stopped about 100 meters, or more than 300 feet.

"When we came back home to see what happened, all the trees in our street were still on fire," she said.

Here's the video she took: