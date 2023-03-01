Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is heading to the scene of a train collision in the area of Tempi, central Greece, his office confirmed to CNN Wednesday.

At least 36 people have been confirmed dead so far, after two trains collided in Greece on Tuesday night, according to the Greek Fire Service.

The process of identifying victims has begun, Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris said early on Wednesday.

Speaking outside the hospital in Larissa, Plevris said: “As you understand this is a terrifying process for parents and relatives who are here. We will help them as much as we can.”

He said there were “some difficulties” in the identification process, but added that, “Those injured are in relatively good condition.”