"Tragic human error" caused fatal train collision, Greek prime minister says 

Rescuers operate next to debris of a train after a crash near the city of Larissa, Greece, on March 1. (Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday that the fatal train collision, which left dozens dead and wounded, was due “to tragic human error.”

In a televised address following his return from the crash site near the city of Larissa earlier today, Mitsotakis said that the decision of the Greek Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis to resign was honorable.

“His stance honors him, as everything shows that the drama is unfortunately due to mainly tragic human error,” Mitsotakis said, adding that the heads of Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and its subsidiary ERGOSE have also submitted their resignations.

The Greek prime minister said that during his visit at the hospital in Larissa, where many of the injured are being treated, he met relatives of the dead and the missing. “They asked me 'why.' And they told me 'never again.' We owe them an honest answer," he said.