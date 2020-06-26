Glasgow stabbing attack: Live updates

The US Ambassador to the UK has expressed sympathy for those affected by the Glasgow incident.

Writing on Twitter, Woody Johnson said: "My thoughts are with all those affected in Glasgow and the brave emergency services who step forward to protect us."

What we know so far: Emergency services are dealing with an incident in central Glasgow, Scotland, police say. A male suspect has been shot dead by an armed officer, and six others, including a policeman, are in hospital. The officer is in a critical but stable condition, authorities say.