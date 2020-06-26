World
Glasgow stabbing attack: Live updates

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 10:49 a.m. ET, June 26, 2020
1 min ago

US Ambassador to UK says his thoughts are with those affected

The US Ambassador to the UK has expressed sympathy for those affected by the Glasgow incident.

Writing on Twitter, Woody Johnson said: "My thoughts are with all those affected in Glasgow and the brave emergency services who step forward to protect us."

What we know so far: Emergency services are dealing with an incident in central Glasgow, Scotland, police say. A male suspect has been shot dead by an armed officer, and six others, including a policeman, are in hospital. The officer is in a critical but stable condition, authorities say.

15 min ago

Suspect shot dead, six injured, police confirm

Police have confirmed that a suspect involved in the incident in Glasgow has been shot dead, and six others are in hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland Steve Johnson said on Twitter: "The individual who was shot by armed police has died. Six other people are in hospital for treatment to their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition."

15 min ago

Scotland's Justice Minister urges "do not speculate" or circulate rumors

Humza Yousaf, Scotland's Justice Minister has taken to Twitter to urge people not to "speculate on any of the details around Glasgow incident."

"Please do not circulate rumours or hearsay of the incident in Glasgow, Police Scotland will share information" when appropriate, Yousaf said.

24 min ago

What we know about the incident so far

Emergency services are dealing with an incident in central Glasgow, Scotland, police say.

A male suspect has been shot by an armed officer and a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident, police said Friday.

Video posted on social media shows several people leaving a building with their arms raised.

29 min ago

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer says Glasgow incident reports are "extremely concerning"

From CNN's Nada Bashir in London 

Reports coming out of the incident in Glasgow are "extremely concerning," leader of the UK opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said on Twitter.

"Extremely concerning reports about an incident in the West George Street area of Glasgow. My thoughts are with all of those who are involved. 

"Please follow the @GreaterGlasgPol advice and avoid the area," Starmer tweeted.

One male suspect was shot by armed police, and one police officer was injured and is being treated in hospital, Scottish police said.

41 min ago

Police pictured at scene of incident

In a video taken in West George Street, Glasgow, a heavy police presence can be seen around a building. Footage appears to show armed police entering the building.

Greater Glasgow Police said on Twitter on Friday that the situation was "contained" and there is no danger to the public.

50 min ago

UK PM Johnson "deeply saddened" by Glasgow incident

From CNN's Dan Wright

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "deeply saddened" by the incident in Glasgow, he tweeted on Friday.

52 min ago

UK Home Secretary says reports are "deeply alarming"

From CNN's Milena Veselinovic

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the reports coming out of the Glasgow incident are "deeply alarming" and asked the public to avoid the area.

She tweeted: "Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow.

"Please follow police advice and avoid the area.

"Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident."

53 min ago

Male suspect shot by police

From CNN's Simon Cullen

A male suspect has been shot by an armed officer, and a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident, Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland Steve Johnson said in a statement on Twitter.

"We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area," Johnson said in a statement on Twitter.

"However, I would like to reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk. Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.

"I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital," he said.