2 dead in Germany shooting near synagogue
Car hijacked near Halle after shootings
A car was hijacked in Queis, which is near the town of Halle, the mayor of Landsberg district told CNN.
The hijacking happened after the shootings and about 8 miles away from the attacks. Two people were injured in the incident.
Mayor Anja Werner said there was no information on what kind of car was hijacked. The mayor did not know how many suspects had been involved in the hijacking.
Queis is within the Landsberg district and close to a nearby highway.
EU commission holds moment of silence for Halle victims
The EU commission in Brussels held a moment of silence in honor of two people killed in Halle, Germany in attacks on a synagogue and at a nearby kebab shop.
One person killed by synagogue, another killed at nearby kebab shop, police say
In a second attack in the German town of Halle, a gunman opened fire at a kebab shop, according to police.
The Kebab shop is about 600 meters (or about 2,000 feet) away from a synagogue.
Police told CNN that one person was killed at the kebab shop and another victim was killed by the synagogue.
An eyewitness told CNN affiliate NTV that he saw a man wearing a helmet and carrying an assault rifle throw what “looked like a hand grenade with gaffer tape” into the store, but it “bounced back from the door frame and did not land inside the shop and did not explode.” Conrad Rößler said the man then opened fire at “least once” into the shop.
“I and all the other guests around me started running. I think we might have been 5 or 6 guests inside. The man behind me seems to have died. I hid in the toilet. The others looked for a back exit. I was not sure that there is one so I silently locked myself up in the toilet, wrote to my family that I love them and waited what might happen. I heard another loud bang outside, screaming but I don’t know what it was. Then the police came and secured the shop, asking if someone is still inside. So I called out that I am still there, got out to the police, they searched me and now I am standing here.”
It's not clear if there was more than one attacker, government spokesperson says
Germany is mourning the two people killed in attacks in Halle, and government officials urged citizens to follow police advice.
German federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert tweeted that he hopes police can arrest whoever is behind the attacks.
“To the terrible news from #Halle: We mourn the two murdered people. We hope the security forces can quickly grab the perpetrator(s). It is important to follow the indications of @Polizei_HAL.”
One person arrested in connection with the shooting
Halle Police tweet that one person has been arrested.
“Stay alert. We are investigating in the Halle area and are stabilizing the situation, until we have all information”
At least 2 people killed near a synagogue in Germany
Halle Police are tweeting that, according to their initial information, two people have been killed in a shooting near a synagogue in the German town. Several people have also been injured.
“Several shots were fired. The suspects are on the run with a vehicle. We are urgently investigating and are asking people to stay in their homes.”