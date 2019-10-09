A car was hijacked in Queis, which is near the town of Halle, the mayor of Landsberg district told CNN.

The hijacking happened after the shootings and about 8 miles away from the attacks. Two people were injured in the incident.

Mayor Anja Werner said there was no information on what kind of car was hijacked. The mayor did not know how many suspects had been involved in the hijacking.

Queis is within the Landsberg district and close to a nearby highway.