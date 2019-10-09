2 dead in Germany shooting near synagogue
A man and a woman were killed in shootings
Halle Police said the two victims of the attack are a woman, who was killed at the synagogue, and a man, who was killed at the kebab shop.
The victims identies have not been released.
German public prosecutor's office won't comment on any possible terrorism links
The German public prosecutor general is taking on the Halle shooting investigation, a spokesperson told CNN.
The spokesperson would not confirm or deny any possible links to terrorism in the Halle attacks.
Here are photos of the alleged shooter in Eastern Germany
Photos captured by a person tweeting from Halle, Germany, appear to show the suspect in today's deadly attacks.
Here's what we know about the suspect, the attack and hijacking
Attacks in the German town of Halle killed at least two people today.
If you're just reading in now, a lot of details are still unclear, but here's what we know so far:
- Two attacks: One person was killed when a gunman opened fire at a kebab shop, and another was killed in a hooting near a synagogue, according to police. The kebab shop is about 600 meters — or about 2,000 feet — away from a synagogue.
- The suspect: At least one person was arrested, police said, but a German government spokesperson said it's unclear if there was more than one attacker.
- Car hijacked: A car was hijacked about eight miles away from the attack sites shortly after the shootings, a German official said.
- It's Yom Kippur: The incident comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Car hijacked near Halle after shootings
A car was hijacked in Queis, which is near the town of Halle, the mayor of Landsberg district told CNN.
The hijacking happened after the shootings and about 8 miles away from the attacks. Two people were injured in the incident.
Mayor Anja Werner said there was no information on what kind of car was hijacked. The mayor did not know how many suspects had been involved in the hijacking.
Queis is within the Landsberg district and close to a nearby highway.
EU commission holds moment of silence for Halle victims
The EU commission in Brussels held a moment of silence in honor of two people killed in Halle, Germany in attacks on a synagogue and at a nearby kebab shop.
One person killed by synagogue, another killed at nearby kebab shop, police say
In a second attack in the German town of Halle, a gunman opened fire at a kebab shop, according to police.
The Kebab shop is about 600 meters (or about 2,000 feet) away from a synagogue.
Police told CNN that one person was killed at the kebab shop and another victim was killed by the synagogue.
An eyewitness told CNN affiliate NTV that he saw a man wearing a helmet and carrying an assault rifle throw what “looked like a hand grenade with gaffer tape” into the store, but it “bounced back from the door frame and did not land inside the shop and did not explode.” Conrad Rößler said the man then opened fire at “least once” into the shop.
“I and all the other guests around me started running. I think we might have been 5 or 6 guests inside. The man behind me seems to have died. I hid in the toilet. The others looked for a back exit. I was not sure that there is one so I silently locked myself up in the toilet, wrote to my family that I love them and waited what might happen. I heard another loud bang outside, screaming but I don’t know what it was. Then the police came and secured the shop, asking if someone is still inside. So I called out that I am still there, got out to the police, they searched me and now I am standing here.”
It's not clear if there was more than one attacker, government spokesperson says
Germany is mourning the two people killed in attacks in Halle, and government officials urged citizens to follow police advice.
German federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert tweeted that he hopes police can arrest whoever is behind the attacks.
“To the terrible news from #Halle: We mourn the two murdered people. We hope the security forces can quickly grab the perpetrator(s). It is important to follow the indications of @Polizei_HAL.”
One person arrested in connection with the shooting
Halle Police tweet that one person has been arrested.
“Stay alert. We are investigating in the Halle area and are stabilizing the situation, until we have all information”