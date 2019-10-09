2 dead in Germany shooting near synagogue
At least one suspect is still on the run after the fatal shootings near a synagogue and kebab shop in Halle, Germany.
The Halle attacks would have been committed by at least two, possibly three perpetrators, according to a statement from the German Federal Criminal Office.
The police search is in full swing, and the population is asked to continue looking for safety.
UN secretary general: This is "another tragic demonstration of anti-Semitism"
António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, strongly condemned the Halle, Germany, according to a statement given through his deputy spokesman.
He regards this as "yet another tragic demonstration of anti-Semitism — perpetrated on the holy day of Yom Kippur — which needs to be fought with the utmost determination."
Here's part of the statement from Guterres's spokesperson:
The Secretary-General sends his deep condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Germany. He wishes a swift recovery to those who were wounded in the attack.
In this context, the Secretary-General recalls the United Nations Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites and calls for all governments to support that plan. Houses of worship around the world must be safe havens for reflection and peace, not sites of bloodshed and terror, according to his statement.
German police officers are in a village near Halle
Police activity is ongoing in the village of Wiedersdorf, which is about 14 kilometers (about 8 miles) east of Halle, video from CNN's German affiliate n-tv shows.
The video shows a police helicopter on the ground and several police vehicles parked.
Car used by suspect has a Western German license plate
The car used by the suspect seen in video obtained by CNN shooting behind a grey car is registered to the town of Euskirchen, North Rhine–Westfalia, which is 263 miles from Halle.
A man and a woman were killed in shootings
Halle Police said the two victims of the attack are a woman, who was killed at the synagogue, and a man, who was killed at the kebab shop.
The victims identies have not been released.
German public prosecutor's office won't comment on any possible terrorism links
The German public prosecutor general is taking on the Halle shooting investigation, a spokesperson told CNN.
The spokesperson would not confirm or deny any possible links to terrorism in the Halle attacks.
Here are photos of the alleged shooter in Eastern Germany
Photos captured by a person tweeting from Halle, Germany, appear to show the suspect in today's deadly attacks.
Here's what we know about the suspect, the attack and hijacking
Attacks in the German town of Halle killed at least two people today.
If you're just reading in now, a lot of details are still unclear, but here's what we know so far:
- Two attacks: One person was killed when a gunman opened fire at a kebab shop, and another was killed in a shooting near a synagogue, according to police. The kebab shop is about 600 meters — or about 2,000 feet — away from a synagogue.
- The suspect: At least one person was arrested, police said, but a German government spokesperson said it's unclear if there was more than one attacker.
- Car hijacked: A car was hijacked about eight miles away from the attack sites shortly after the shootings, a German official said.
- It's Yom Kippur: The incident comes on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
Car hijacked near Halle after shootings
A car was hijacked in Queis, which is near the town of Halle, the mayor of Landsberg district told CNN.
The hijacking happened after the shootings and about 8 miles away from the attacks. Two people were injured in the incident.
Mayor Anja Werner said there was no information on what kind of car was hijacked. The mayor did not know how many suspects had been involved in the hijacking.
Queis is within the Landsberg district and close to a nearby highway.