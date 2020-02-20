Germany shooting: Gunman kills 9 at Hanau shisha bars

While it is possible to legally own firearms in Germany, the country has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. As a member of the European Union, Germany's gun laws are underpinned by the European Firearms Directive, which sets the minimum standards for gun ownership across the bloc.

The law prohibits anyone with a mental illness or previous criminal conviction from owning a firearm and requires a separate licence for each weapon owned.

According to Germany's national firearms register, as of 2015 there were 5.7 million privately-owned guns and 1.5 million owners. These numbers had slightly increased from 5.5 million and 1.4 million in 2012. Germany has a population of over 82 million.