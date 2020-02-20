Germany shooting: Gunman kills 9 at Hanau shisha bars
Munich market cancels planned celebrations
The shooting in Hanau comes as cities around Germany gear up for their annual, pre-Lent Carnival celebrations.
The largest celebration is set to take place in Munich over the weekend -- but in solidarity with other political occasions cancelled earlier on Thursday, an event planned at Munich's famous Viktualienmarkt have been pulled for today.
Spokesperson Matthias Kristelbauer told CNN: "Against the background of the terrible events in Hanau, the event has been canceled on Thursday."
The event was due to start at 2 p.m. local time.
Three key locations in the rampage
The rampage began around 10 p.m. and appears to have centered around two shisha bars in immigrant areas of the city. After opening fire at the Midnight shisha bar, the suspect then fled by car to the Arena Bar and Cafe, where the attack continued.
It takes about five minutes to drive from one bar to the other. Shisha bars began among the city's Turkish community, and have since become more widely popular.
Authorities believe the suspect, 43, returned home after the rampage and shot himself. He was found dead in his apartment early Thursday, along with the body of his 72-year-old mother. Both died from gunshot wounds, according to the region's interior minister.
European leaders offer "full support" to Germany
Several European leaders have sent condolences and offered their support in the wake of the shooting.
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter: "An immense sadness and my full support to Germany facing this tragic attack. Our thoughts go to the victims and families in mourning. I am on the side of Chancellor Merkel in this fight for our values and the protection of our democracies."
Ursula von der Leyn, the President of the EU Commission, added: "I am deeply shocked by the tragedy that took place last night in Hanau. My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, to whom I want to extend my sincerest condolences. We mourn with you today."
And David Sassoli, the President of the European Parliament, said: “Shocked and deeply saddened by the horror of the shooting in the German city of #Hanau. Our thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones. We stand united against any form of hatred and violence”.
Angela Merkel: "Racism is poison, hatred is poison"
Speaking in Berlin on Thursday afternoon, Chancellor Angela Merkel described the shootings as "devastating crimes" and compared them to the murder of a pro-refugee German politician last summer.
Walter Lübcke was killed in his home by a suspect who had previously said that Lübcke's pro-refugee stance was a motivating factor in why he committed the murder. He later retracted the confession and said that another individual was responsible for the shooting.
Speaking more broadly about the rise of far-right politics in Germany in recent years, Merkel said "racism is poison, hatred is poison."
"It is still too early for a final evaluation. Everything is being done to clear up the background of these horrible murders to the last detail. But at present there is much evidence that the perpetrator acted out of right-wing extremist, racist motives. Out of hatred against people of other origins, other beliefs or other outward appearances. Racism is a poison, hatred is a poison," Merkel said.
"I think now especially of the families and friends of the murdered," she added. "None of us can measure the suffering that the perpetrators brought upon them. I mourn with them and express my deepest sympathy."
Attacker was motivated by "extreme right-wing motive"
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, leader of Germany's governing CDU party, says the shootings have left her "stunned and speechless."
She directly blamed the attack on an "extreme right-wing motive" and said that it is "it is poison to see people as opponents -- to see oneself as something better, to make strangers out of fellow citizens."
She continued, saying that there "is a poison that penetrates our society ... and in the end lead to these acts".
Kramp-Karrenbauer announced last week that she would not seek to replace Angela Merkel as Germany Chancellor, despite being Merkel's chosen successor. Her decision came in the immediate aftermath of a political controversy in which her party voted with the AfD to install a mayor in the German state of Thuringia. Kramp-Karrenbauer had instructed CDU delegates to not cooperate. The fact they ignored her was evidence enough that she did not have control of her party.
Hanau shooting could be "third extreme right-wing murder" in Germany in space of a year
Germany's Foreign Minister has tweeted that if Wednesday night's shooting were motivated by far-right politics, then it would be the third far-right act of terrorism in a year.
“If the suspicion is confirmed, the gruesome act in Hanau is the third extreme right-wing murder attack in Germany in a year ... Right-wing terrorism has again become a threat to our country. There is absolutely nothing to put into perspective. #Hanau.”
Far-right party calls shootings "terrible act"
The far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD), who are also the largest opposition party in the German parliament, has released a statement calling the shootings a "terrible act".
"The AfD group is shaken by this terrible act. Our thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. We believe that it is in the interests of the relatives of the victims if the crime and its background are clarified quickly. The AfD Group has full confidence in the investigative authorities that they will solve the crime quickly and completely."
Since its founding in 2013, the AfD has been involved in countless political controversies. Most recently, this week the party was forced to apologize for releasing a coloring book that contained racist images.
German President: "I stand by all people who are threatened by racist hatred"
Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has released a statement condemning the "racist hatred" believed to have motivated Wednesday night's terrorist attacks in Hanau.
“I was horrified to learn of the terrorist act in Hanau. My deep grief and sympathy go out to the victims and their relatives. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I stand by all people who are threatened by racist hatred. You are not alone. I am convinced that the vast majority of people in Germany condemn this act and all forms of racism, hatred and violence. We will not let up to stand up for peaceful coexistence in our country. "
Where the shootings took pace
Wednesday night's shootings took place in an area where lots of migrants live -- particularly people of Kurdish descent. Shisha bars have become popular in recent years in Germany, initially within the Turkish community and then more widely. In most cases, the bars are run by Arab families.