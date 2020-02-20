Germany shooting: Gunman kills 9 at Hanau shisha bars

The shooting in Hanau comes as cities around Germany gear up for their annual, pre-Lent Carnival celebrations.

The largest celebration is set to take place in Munich over the weekend -- but in solidarity with other political occasions cancelled earlier on Thursday, an event planned at Munich's famous Viktualienmarkt have been pulled for today.

A picture taken on February 13 shows a view of Viktualienmarkt in Munich, Germany. Credit: Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Spokesperson Matthias Kristelbauer told CNN: "Against the background of the terrible events in Hanau, the event has been canceled on Thursday."

The event was due to start at 2 p.m. local time.