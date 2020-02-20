Germany shooting: Gunman kills 9 at Hanau shisha bars
German President: "I stand by all people who are threatened by racist hatred"
Germany's president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has released a statement condemning the "racist hatred" believed to have motivated Wednesday night's terrorist attacks in Hanau.
“I was horrified to learn of the terrorist act in Hanau. My deep grief and sympathy go out to the victims and their relatives. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I stand by all people who are threatened by racist hatred. You are not alone. I am convinced that the vast majority of people in Germany condemn this act and all forms of racism, hatred and violence. We will not let up to stand up for peaceful coexistence in our country. "
Where the shootings took pace
Wednesday night's shootings took place in an area where lots of migrants live -- particularly people of Kurdish descent. Shisha bars have become popular in recent years in Germany, initially within the Turkish community and then more widely. In most cases, the bars are run by Arab families.
Germany's gun laws are among the strictest in the world
While it is possible to legally own firearms in Germany, the country has some of the strictest gun control laws in the world. As a member of the European Union, Germany's gun laws are underpinned by the European Firearms Directive, which sets the minimum standards for gun ownership across the bloc.
The law prohibits anyone with a mental illness or previous criminal conviction from owning a firearm and requires a separate licence for each weapon owned.
According to Germany's national firearms register, as of 2015 there were 5.7 million privately-owned guns and 1.5 million owners. These numbers had slightly increased from 5.5 million and 1.4 million in 2012. Germany has a population of over 82 million.
German police investigating if attacker owned guns legally
German police are investigating whether the gunman who killed nine people in the city of Hanau owned firearms legally, the region’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth said on Thursday.
The gunman’s body – and that of his mother – was found in an apartment.
At a press conference Thursday morning, Beuth said another person was severely injured in the attack and warned the number could rise.
Gunman had a far-right motive, German federal prosecutors say
A gunman suspected of shooting dead nine people on Wednesday evening at two shisha bars in the German city of Hanau had a far-right motive, according to German federal prosecutors.
Authorities believe the 43-year-old man returned home after the rampage that left nine people dead and shot himself.
He was found dead in his apartment early Thursday morning along with his dead mother, according to the region's interior minister, Peter Beuth.
The total number of people killed -- including the suspect -- is 11, with another person seriously injured, added Beuth.
Federal prosecutors have now taken over the investigation and there are "indications of a right-wing extremist background," Reuters reported, citing a spokesman for the prosecutors.
