Germany shooting: Gunman kills 9 at Hanau shisha bars
YouTube removes account of the suspect
YouTube has confirmed it shut down the account of a man named Tobias Rathjen on Thursday morning, following Wednesday night’s attack in the German city of Hanau.
Police named Tobias R. as the Hanau shooter, along with his birthdate and place of birth. Those details match what Tobias Rathjen published on his website.
YouTube told CNN that it was committed to ensuring that any content that “promotes terrorism or violent extremism” is removed.
YouTube called the attack in Hanau “a horrific instance” and said its systems worked as intended and that its response protocol had been effective.
Before Rathjen’s account was shut down, CNN viewed the material which had been posted online. The most recent video was uploaded on February 14 and provides a link to his personal website containing xenophobic views, which has also been taken down.
Rathjen left a letter on his website, seen by CNN, that included deeply xenophobic and racist statements. In it, he admitted he had an “aversion” to certain ethnic groups, including Turks, Moroccans, Lebanese and Kurds.
German soccer legend shares his shock over the attack in his hometown
Rudi Völler, the former manager of Germany's national soccer team, has spoken of the shock he felt about the attack in his home town of Hanau.
Völler himself played for the German national team in 90 games, including the final of the 1990 World Cup won by West Germany. He is now the director of Bayer Leverkusen
Völler said on Twitter:
With horror and dismay I received the news of the hideous act in my hometown. The dismay is great. My sympathy goes out to the families and relatives of the victims.
He added that "everything indicated that it was a racist act.''
"In my opinion, it is always important to raise the flags on this issue. Hatred, violence and racism have no place in our midst."
A minute's silence will be held before the kickoff of Bayer Leverkusen's game with FC Porto on Thursday evening. The players of both teams will wear black ribbons to commemorate the attacks' victims, the club said in a statement.
A vigil for the Hanau victims has been called for tonight
Hanau's mayor Claus Kaminsky is organizing a public vigil for the victims of the terror attack at the city's market square on Thursday evening. He called on people to "stand together for Hanau."
Kaminsky also announced that carnival parades planned for the weekend will be cancelled, saying celebrations would not be appropriate at the time of mourning.
Locals have been bringing flowers and candles to the site of the attack. Flags were flying at at half mast at the Bundestag building in Berlin.
BREAKING: German prosecutor names suspected gunman as Tobias R.
Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office has named the suspected gunman as Tobias R.
In a statement, the prosecutor’s office said that based on the evidence so far, the 43-year-old shot nine people.
The victims were between the ages of 22 and 44, with foreign and German nationals among the dead.
Once police knew the suspect's identity, special forces searched his apartment where they found his body and that of his 72-year-old mother, the statement said.
The prosecutor’s office said the gunman’s father was “met unharmed” by police. The statement doesn’t detail where he was met or whether he was arrested.
“There are serious indications of a racist background to the crime,” the prosecutor’s office said. “This is evident from the videos apparently made by Tobias R. and documents.”
“At present there is no knowledge of any criminal history or preliminary proceedings with political relevance against him. The other investigations will also focus in particular on whether there are unknown confidants or supporters.”
Five Turkish citizens killed in attack, says Turkish ambassador
Five of the nine people killed at shisha bars in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday were Turkish citizens, according to Turkey's ambassador to Berlin.
The five Turkish citizens "lost their lives during the extreme right-wing terrorist attacks in Germany,” Ambassador Ali Kemal Aydin said, reported Turkey’s state-run Anadolu agency.
German authorities have not yet publicly confirmed the nationalities of the victims.
In total, 11 people died in the shooting spree, including the suspected gunman and his mother.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also tweeted that the "antidote" to such racist attacks "rests with responsible European politicians.”
The suspected gunman posted a "deeply racist" manifesto of sorts online
On the homepage of the alleged killer's website was a "kind of manifesto," said Federal Prosecutor Dr. Peter Frank, speaking at a press conference Thursday.
The manifesto contained "confused thoughts," "conspiracy theories," and displayed a "deeply racist attitude," added Frank.
"The aim of the investigation will be to find out whether there were or are people in Hanau who knew or supported these attacks," he said.
He added that authorities were clarifying the "contacts of the suspected perpetrator -- both here in Germany and contacts he may have had abroad.''
9 people killed in Hanau rampage were of "migrant background," says federal prosecutor
The nine people killed at shisha bars during Wednesday's shooting spree in the German town of Hanau had a "migrant background," said Federal Prosecutor Dr. Peter Frank, at a press conference in the nearby city of Karlsruhe Thursday.
Six other people were also injured in the attack, one of them seriously, said Frank.
The suspected gunman had "deep-rooted racist views," Frank added.
"Investigations now focus on whether there were accomplices or others helping the perpetrator to prepare this act.''
More world leaders condemn far-right extremism in wake of shooting
The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has added his voice to the list of global leaders to condemn the attack in Hanau that left nine people dead.
London's mayor Sadiq Khan has also sent his condolences, saying that the city "stands in solidarity" with Hanau, and adding: "The rise and spread of violent far-right extremism is again a threat across Europe. But our shared values of inclusion and tolerance are stronger than their hate."
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez added: "Our solidarity with the German people and with the families of the victims of the terrorist attack perpetrated last night in Hanau. We stand firm against hate and xenophobia. Let's work together in the defense of European values, coexistence and respect for diversity."
Munich market cancels planned celebrations
The shooting in Hanau comes as cities around Germany gear up for their annual, pre-Lent Carnival celebrations.
The largest celebration is set to take place in Munich over the weekend -- but in solidarity with other political occasions cancelled earlier on Thursday, an event planned at Munich's famous Viktualienmarkt have been pulled for today.
Spokesperson Matthias Kristelbauer told CNN: "Against the background of the terrible events in Hanau, the event has been canceled on Thursday."
The event was due to start at 2 p.m. local time.