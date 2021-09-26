"This is also an election for climate," environment state secretary says as his German party leads narrowly
As the left-leaning Social Democratic Party narrowly leads in exit poll results, its member and Germany's state secretary for environment Jochen Flasbarth says it's the first time his party "really fought for climate, fought for the environment."
"There was always a positive environment protection position. It was a first time that it was not tactical, that was really coming out of the heart of Social Democrats. And so this is also an election for climate, for the environment," Flasbarth told CNN.
While his party currently leads with a narrow margin according to the exit poll results, he said that a clear picture may not emerge soon.
"It is absolutely not clear what will happen during this evening. It is still too close," he said Sunday. "We will need to wait a whole night until we can see what kind of government we will see in the future."
If SPD does get the chance to form a coalition, Olaf Scholz's first choice in forming a coalition would be the Green Party, Flasbarth said.
"This will not be sufficient to reach a majority in parliament. That is clear right now. So there are two more options together with liberals. And it is still possible to have a government [comprised of] the Social Democrats, the Geen Party and the left," he said.
As Angela Merkel's 16-year-old tenure ends, Flasbarth said he would miss her.
"I have to say that she has been leading the country in a very inclusive way. She was popular also outside the close conservative group of voters," he said. "After 16 years, now it is time for change."
Olaf Scholz addresses a raucous crowd of supporters
Olaf Scholz arrived at SPD Party HQ to a rousing reception of whoops, hoots and chants of “Olaf, Olaf, Olaf!”
It seems he waited for Armin Laschet, candidate for the conservative CDU party, to finish speaking on the other side of the German capital.
Every sentence he uttered was met with another rapturous round of applause.
"The voters have decided that the Social Democratic party has gained, and this is a great success,” Scholz said.
“Many citizens have put their crosses next to the SPD because they want there to be a change in government and also because they want the next chancellor of this country to be called Olaf Scholz," he said.
Talking about what Scholz had campaigned for, he said the electorate had given the party a mandate.
“Pragmatism, optimism, unity that is what we will show because that is what counts, and I am sure the citizens will also be happy post-election about their decision."
As other party members finished speaking he was joined on stage by his team and waved to the crowd dotted with the SPD red.
The crowd shouted “Olaf!” before he left.
"We will do everything to try to build a coalition," CDU's Laschet says as party trails in exit poll results
"We cannot be content with this result," he said as Merkel stood on stage with him. "We can foresee that there could be a government with three parties. We have gotten a mandate against a leftist government. We will do everything to try to build a coalition."
Currently, left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SDP) has a narrow lead.
“An important legislative period lies ahead of us, I am ready for this task,” Laschet added.
The current exit poll numbers are the worst showing ever in CDU's history.
“This is a result with bitter losses. There's no way to sugarcoat it,” said Paul Zemiak, Secretary General of the CDU and member of the Bundestag, at the headquarters. “This result really hurts.”
"But the evening is long, and we will see what the next few hours will bring,” he added.
The narrowness of the margins means the German elections are at this point too close to call and predicting the next government — and chancellor — is impossible. A large number of postal ballots also remain to be counted.
Left-leaning SPD's narrow lead signals Germany's shift toward social welfare and green politics, expert says
While the final result of the closely-fought German federal election remains uncertain, exit polls show that the left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead with 26% of the vote, and Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) trailing at 24%.
Even if the final result changes this vote distribution, the basic fact is "after 16 years in power, almost 76% of Germans have not voted" for Merkel's party, CNN commentator Dominic Thomas said.
Neither CDU nor SPD will have a real opportunity to create a coalition, he added.
"If it is the SPD that leads the way, the only path forward is going to be speaking to three parties that most likely will involve the Greens and the FDP. And that's quite a tall order trying to just bring all of those together," he told CNN Sunday.
The slow erosion of the popularity of Merkel's party could be a result of infighting and the political shifts that have occurred over the last 16 years, Thomas explained.
In a departure from the traditional coalition between center-left and center-right, there is a movement toward center and center-left.
"[It] better reflects the younger electorate, the move away from the conservative CDU," he said. "Nobody does not believe in environmental issues and climate. It is just a question of degrees — To what extent do we impose emission controls, what dates do we expect to reach them?"
Germany's political landscape and its relationships with international partners will be characterized by this "move away" from the conservative party and from Merkel's brand, Thomas added.
"It is clear that the momentum is moving more towards issues that concern social welfare, green politics."
Center-left SPD party narrowly ahead, exit poll suggests
The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany’s federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain.
Excitement builds at Social Democratic Party headquarters
While Berlin’s marathon comes to a close, the country's electoral race is reaching its finish line.
The country will have an idea of where German politics goes next after Angela Merkel at about 6 p.m. local time (12 p.m. ET).
Over at Social Democratic Party headquarters, a short walk down from Checkpoint Charlie, the atmosphere is building slowly.
Audio from German broadcasters has started to fill the air and media from around the world has descended and are jostling into position.
A statue of the former German Chancellor Willy Brandt stands in the building's atrium next to a red platform where current SPD leader Olaf Scholz will appear later today.
Will German voters miss Angela Merkel?
The federal elections commissioner says voter turnout by 2 p.m. CET (8 a.m. ET) stood at 36.5%.
By this time on election day four years ago, voter turnout was at 41.1%.
However, it's worth noting that postal votes have not yet been added to today's tally.
CNN spoke to several voters at a Berlin polling station earlier today.
One voter said climate change was a deciding factor when selecting the party they were voting for. When asked if they would miss Angela Merkel, the voter added, "I mean, she stood in a way for stability, but maybe not for progress. And so that's okay that she's retiring now."
Another voter told CNN it was "time for a change."
"I think of course Angela Merkel did also good things in her time. But I think of course there's also some issues or some points that for my opinion, um I would make it different. So I think generally it's good for a change, always the same is not possible to go further," he said.
Here's how the German electoral system works
From CNN's Rob Picheta
German elections to the Bundestag are run on a system of proportional representation, meaning that each party's vote share relates directly to how many seats they get in parliament.
That principle makes it virtually impossible for a party to lead a government alone; coalitions must instead be formed after the vote, and these often contain more than two groups.
Each citizen has two votes: Germans are asked to pick their local lawmaker, and also their preferred overall party. Once the results come in, a race will start to put together enough seats to govern, meaning smaller parties can become kingmakers.
Ben Schreer, from the International Institute for Strategic Studies' (IISS) Berlin-based Europe office, told CNN before the vote: "Whoever wins on paper on Sunday night probably can't be sure that he or she will actually lead the government, because there's going to be so many permutations."
Schreer added: "We may not know until November, if we're lucky."
As the Merkel era draws to a close, here's who is in the race to replace her
By CNN's Rob Picheta, Alex Carey and Nadine Schmidt
German politics is dominated by two parties — the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the left-leaning Social Democratic Party, or SPD — who have governed together in a coalition for the past eight years.
But other parties have grown in popularity over the past decade as the CDU and SPD have lost ground. This election is particularly close; the CDU and SPD have both held polling advantages, and the Green Party has also emerged as a serious contender.
Here are the candidates:
Armin Laschet: Christian Democratic Union
Merkel's successor at the helm of the CDU is Armin Laschet, 60, a long-time ally of the chancellor and the party's deputy leader since 2012.
A devout Catholic whose father was at one point a coal mining engineer, he was selected as the party's candidate after a torturous leadership tussle.
Laschet has a background in law and journalism, and was elected to the German Bundestag in 1994.
Merkel has voiced her support for Laschet, but despite her efforts to persuade Germans to stick with the CDU, polling suggests her replacement as the party's leader has struggled to win over Germans.
Olaf Scholz: Social Democratic Party
His foremost opponent is the SPD's Olaf Scholz, who has taken a surprise lead in the polls in recent weeks, leaving him as the marginal frontrunner heading into Sunday's vote.
Like Laschet, Scholz has a long history as a political player in Germany. He has been Merkel's finance minister and vice-chancellor since 2018. He previously served as Minister for Labour and Social Affairs between 2007 and 2009. These roles placing him arguably in a better position to run as her natural successor than her own party's candidate.
Scholz has earned increased visibility as he navigated Germany's economic response to the pandemic, and cleared the last electoral hurdle with an assured performance in the final television debate.
The SPD, the oldest political party in Germany, set up in 1863, favors a stronger focus on social issues and wants more taxes for the more affluent individuals in Germany.
Annalena Baerbock: Green Party
The Green Party's leader Annalena Baerbock caused a brief sensation in German politics when she surged in the polls early in the campaign, prompting voters to wonder whether she could become the country's first ever Green chancellor.
The Green Party is now being seen as the potential kingmakers in coalition negotiations.
Christian Lindner: Free Democratic Party
Another party which could be possible kingmakers in coalition talks is the liberalist Free Democratic Party (FDP).
The FDP have never led a German government but have traditionally held influence over the decades, mostly in coalitions with the CDU and the SPD.
Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla: Alternative for Deutschland (AfD)
The far-right AfD remains a stubborn presence on the political scene, helmed by Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla.
The refugee crisis that sparked the AfD's surge in German politics back in 2015 has subsided as a pressing political issue, but the party remains an outlet for voters angered by immigration issues. In March, they became the first German party since the Nazi era to be put under government surveillance.
It’s currently the third biggest party in the German parliament and the largest opposition party for the past four years.
In 2017, the AFD managed to steal voters from the CDU (those voters unhappy with Merkel’s shift to the center) and from the SPD. However, the party has struggled to keep its momentum going since then and faced harsh criticism over ties to the extreme far-right.