World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Germany election and Angela Merkel news

By Fernando Alfonso III, Mike Hayes and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 11:02 a.m. ET, September 26, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

As the Merkel era draws to a close, here's who is in the race to replace her

By CNN's Rob Picheta, Alex Carey and Nadine Schmidt

German politics is dominated by two parties — the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the left-leaning Social Democratic Party, or SPD — who have governed together in a coalition for the past eight years.

But other parties have grown in popularity over the past decade as the CDU and SPD have lost ground. This election is particularly close; the CDU and SPD have both held polling advantages, and the Green Party has also emerged as a serious contender.

Here are the candidates:

Armin Laschet: Christian Democratic Union

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Merkel's successor at the helm of the CDU is Armin Laschet, 60, a long-time ally of the chancellor and the party's deputy leader since 2012.

A devout Catholic whose father was at one point a coal mining engineer, he was selected as the party's candidate after a torturous leadership tussle.

Laschet has a background in law and journalism, and was elected to the German Bundestag in 1994.

Merkel has voiced her support for Laschet, but despite her efforts to persuade Germans to stick with the CDU, polling suggests her replacement as the party's leader has struggled to win over Germans.

Olaf Scholz: Social Democratic Party

(Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images)
(Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images)

His foremost opponent is the SPD's Olaf Scholz, who has taken a surprise lead in the polls in recent weeks, leaving him as the marginal frontrunner heading into Sunday's vote.

Like Laschet, Scholz has a long history as a political player in Germany. He has been Merkel's finance minister and vice-chancellor since 2018. He previously served as Minister for Labour and Social Affairs between 2007 and 2009. These roles placing him arguably in a better position to run as her natural successor than her own party's candidate.

Scholz has earned increased visibility as he navigated Germany's economic response to the pandemic, and cleared the last electoral hurdle with an assured performance in the final television debate.

The SPD, the oldest political party in Germany, set up in 1863, favors a stronger focus on social issues and wants more taxes for the more affluent individuals in Germany.

Annalena Baerbock: Green Party

(Clemens Bilan/Pool/Getty Images)
(Clemens Bilan/Pool/Getty Images)

The Green Party's leader Annalena Baerbock caused a brief sensation in German politics when she surged in the polls early in the campaign, prompting voters to wonder whether she could become the country's first ever Green chancellor.

The Green Party is now being seen as the potential kingmakers in coalition negotiations.

Christian Lindner: Free Democratic Party

(Steffi Loos/Getty Images)
(Steffi Loos/Getty Images)

Another party which could be possible kingmakers in coalition talks is the liberalist Free Democratic Party (FDP).

The FDP have never led a German government but have traditionally held influence over the decades, mostly in coalitions with the CDU and the SPD.

Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla: Alternative for Deutschland (AfD)

(Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance/Getty Images)
(Sebastian Kahnert/picture alliance/Getty Images)

The far-right AfD remains a stubborn presence on the political scene, helmed by Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla.

The refugee crisis that sparked the AfD's surge in German politics back in 2015 has subsided as a pressing political issue, but the party remains an outlet for voters angered by immigration issues. In March, they became the first German party since the Nazi era to be put under government surveillance.

It’s currently the third biggest party in the German parliament and the largest opposition party for the past four years.

In 2017, the AFD managed to steal voters from the CDU (those voters unhappy with Merkel’s shift to the center) and from the SPD. However, the party has struggled to keep its momentum going since then and faced harsh criticism over ties to the extreme far-right.

48 min ago

Leading candidates urge voters to cast their ballots

From Alex Carey

Armin Laschet, left, went to vote with his wife Susanne at a polling station in Aachen, Germany.
Armin Laschet, left, went to vote with his wife Susanne at a polling station in Aachen, Germany. (Federico Gambarini/dpa/AP Images)

Several of the party leaders called on the public to head to polling stations and cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections in Germany on Sunday.

The CDU's Armin Laschet told reporters: “We all feel that this is a very important federal election, an election that decides the direction of Germany in the next few years, and that is why every vote counts, and that is why I hope that everyone will use their right to go to the polls, so that democrats can elect a new government in the end.”

Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after voting at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany.
Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters after voting at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany. (John Macdougal/AFP/Getty Images)

Olaf Scholz, leader of the left-leaning SPD, said he hoped Germans would give him the mandate to become the next chancellor.

"Now I hope that as many citizens as possible will go to the polls and cast their votes and make possible what has become apparent, namely that there will be a very strong result for the SPD. And that the citizens give me the mandate to become the next chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany," he said.

Annalena Baerbock leaves after casting her vote in Potsdam.
Annalena Baerbock leaves after casting her vote in Potsdam. (Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Annalena Baerbock, the chancellory candidate for the Green Party, also made some brief remarks after casting her vote in her hometown of Potsdam on Sunday afternoon.

She asked people to cast their votes in order to enter a new era and emphasized the importance of democracy.  

"Every vote will count in this election, as we have seen in the last few weeks and how close it will be. Of course, we hope for a few more votes in view of the poll results so that we can create a real new beginning in this country," she said.

1 hr 8 min ago

It's election day in Germany

By CNN's Rob Picheta, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Alex Carey and Nadine Schmidt

A couple dressed in traditional Bavarian costume arrive at a polling station in Oberammergau, Germany on Sunday, September 26.
A couple dressed in traditional Bavarian costume arrive at a polling station in Oberammergau, Germany on Sunday, September 26. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa/AP)

Germans are voting in a knife-edge parliamentary elections Sunday to find out who will eventually take charge of the country and replace Angela Merkel, who has spent the last 16 years as chancellor.

The race to become Merkel's successor is tight, and the ultimate victor may not be known for days or even weeks after polls close.

Latest polling on Saturday suggested the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) hold a small but narrow lead over Merkel's party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Why the vote matters: Merkel has been a stabilizing force in Europe since she took on the role in 2005.

The chemist-turned-political mainstay has withstood a wave of populism, a financial crisis, a pandemic and Brexit to carve out an impressive legacy as the world's most successful female leader.

Germany has the largest economy in Europe and the result of this election will matter for European and global economies. Around 60.4 million people aged 18 and above are eligible to vote in Sunday's ballot, according to figures from Germany's Federal Statistics Office.

Key moment to watch for: Poll stations opened at 8 a.m. local (2 a.m. ET) and will close at 6 p.m. local (12 p.m. ET), with exit polls expected almost immediately after.