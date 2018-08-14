Several killed in Italian bridge collapseBy Meg Wagner and Luke McGee
At least 11 dead in bridge collapse, Italian media reports
At least 11 people have been killed after a major highway bridge collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday, according to Italian media, including RAI and La Republicca.
The area around the bridge was experiencing thunderstorms and winds of about 57 kilometers per hour (about 36 miles per hour) just moments before the bridge gave way, according to an automated weather reporting station near the Morandi Bridge.
What you need to know about the partially collapsed Morandi Bridge
A section of the Morandi Bridge, which lies to the west of the port city of Genoa, gave way this morning.
Here's what we know about the bridge:
- It's a highway bridge: The section of the A10 highway affected crosses over several roads, railway tracks, shopping centers, homes and the Polcevera river.
- It is a major thoroughfare: It links central Genoa with Genoa airport and towns along the coast to the west of the city.
- It's 50 years old: The bridge, also known as the Polcevera Viaduct, was designed by Italian civil engineer Riccardo Morandi and completed in 1968.
Thunderstorms and gusting winds reported 10 minutes before bridge collapse
From CNN's Judson Jones
The area around the partially collapsed bridge was experiencing thunderstorms and winds blowing at 57 kilometers per hour (that's about 36 miles per hour) today, according to an automated weather reporting station near the Morandi Bridge.
The report was made at 11:50 a.m. local time — about 10 minutes before the bridge collapsed.
This is the moment the bridge collapsed
Italian police tweeted this footage of the moment that part of the Morandi Bridge near Genoa collapsed.
Police said that a violent storm was the cause of the collapse.
Here's the video:
Some cars are crushed in the rubble, sources tell Italian media
About 10 vehicles are involved in the Italian bridge collapse, Italian news agency ANSA reports.
Several people have died after a section of a highway bridge in Genoa gave way amid torrential rain, according to rescue sources cited by ANSA. The unnamed sources said that several crushed vehicles are under the rubble.
The bridge runs over shopping centers, factories, some homes, the Genoa-Milan railway line and the Polcevera river.
Italian leader: We're following the situation “minute by minute"
From CNN's Vasco Cotovio
Italy’s deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that 200 firemen are on the scene. They're following the situation “minute by minute."
Here's his full tweet, in Italian:
Emergency teams are at the bridge
Emergency services are attending to people after the Morandi Bridge near Genoa collapsed.
Andrea Bernardini took video of their efforts:
Several dead after Genoa bridge collapse, Italian media reports
From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza, Gianluca Mezzofiore and Samantha Beech
Several people have died after a section of a highway bridge in Genoa collapsed on Tuesday, according to rescue sources cited by Italian news agency ANSA.
The unnamed sources told ANSA that several crushed vehicles are under the rubble with dead people inside, without providing a specific number of casualties.
ANSA reports around 10 vehicles are involved, after a large section of the Morandi viaduct upon which the A10 motorway runs gave way amid torrential rain. The viaduct runs over shopping centers, factories, some homes, the Genoa-Milan railway line and the Polcevera river.