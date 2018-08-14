Live TV
At least 20 killed in Italian bridge collapse

By Meg Wagner and Luke McGee
Updated less than 1 min ago10:31 AM ET, Tue August 14, 2018
6 min ago

CNN meteorologist: "A series of things" likely went wrong today

CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said heavy rainfall, wind and lightning all may have played a role in this morning's bridge collapse.

“Not one thing ever brings down an airplane. They say it’s always a series of things and I think that this probably had a series of things go wrong this morning.” Myers he said.

20 min ago

How rescue teams are responding to the bridge collapse

Rescuers are at work amid the rubble of a section of a giant motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa.

Rescue teams are on the scene of the bridge collapse near Genoa, Italy.

So far, 240 fire brigade units and rescue teams are working at the bridge, and more are expected to arrive from nearby regions. 

29 min ago

5 people have severe injuries — but that number could go up

From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo

Angelo Borrelli, the head of the Italian Civil Protection Agency, said at a news conference that 13 people have been injured in the bridge collapse. 

Of the injured victims, five have severe injuries. But that number is expected to be higher as rescue teams remove the rubble, Borrelli said.

Right now, 240 fire brigade units and rescue teams are on the scene, and more are expected to arrive from nearby regions. 

The bridge, near Genoa, collapsed around noon local time. Here's video from the moment it gave way:

 

38 min ago

"This is a major, major tragedy on a very busy day"

CNN's international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson is in Genoa standing meters from the collapsed Morandi Bridge.

"This is a major, major tragedy here, on a very busy day" Robertson said. "A busy day for tourists, a busy day for locals here. Many likely going out to the coastline, just a few minutes drive from here."

44 min ago

A bird's-eye view of the rubble from the bridge collapse

An Italian fire brigade shared this arial video of the aftermath following the bridge collapse.

The Morandi Bridge, which lies to the west of the port city of Genoa, gave way earlier today. It's a major thoroughfare, and it links central Genoa with Genoa airport and towns along the coast to the west of the city.

56 min ago

At least 20 people killed in bridge collapse

From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo and Vasco Cotovio

At least 20 people were killed and 13 more were injured after a bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy,  Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italian Civil Protection, said at a news conference.

Borrelli also said that about 30 vehicles and a few heavy-duty trucks were involved.

 

1 hr 34 min ago

At least 11 dead in bridge collapse, Italian media reports

At least 11 people have been killed after a major highway bridge collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday, according to Italian media, including RAI and La Republicca.

The area around the bridge was experiencing thunderstorms and winds of about 57 kilometers per hour (about 36 miles per hour) just moments before the bridge gave way, according to an automated weather reporting station near the Morandi Bridge.

 

1 hr 40 min ago

What you need to know about the partially collapsed Morandi Bridge

A section of the Morandi Bridge, which lies to the west of the port city of Genoa, gave way this morning.

Here's what we know about the bridge:

  • It's a highway bridge: The section of the A10 highway affected crosses over several roads, railway tracks, shopping centers, homes and the Polcevera river.
  • It is a major thoroughfare: It links central Genoa with Genoa airport and towns along the coast to the west of the city.
  • It's 50 years old: The bridge, also known as the Polcevera Viaduct, was designed by Italian civil engineer Riccardo Morandi and completed in 1968.