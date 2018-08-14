At least 20 killed in Italian bridge collapseBy Meg Wagner and Luke McGee
CNN meteorologist: "A series of things" likely went wrong today
CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said heavy rainfall, wind and lightning all may have played a role in this morning's bridge collapse.
Watch more:
How rescue teams are responding to the bridge collapse
Rescue teams are on the scene of the bridge collapse near Genoa, Italy.
So far, 240 fire brigade units and rescue teams are working at the bridge, and more are expected to arrive from nearby regions.
Video showed one rescuer suspended mid-air over the bridge collapse site:
5 people have severe injuries — but that number could go up
From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo
Angelo Borrelli, the head of the Italian Civil Protection Agency, said at a news conference that 13 people have been injured in the bridge collapse.
Of the injured victims, five have severe injuries. But that number is expected to be higher as rescue teams remove the rubble, Borrelli said.
Right now, 240 fire brigade units and rescue teams are on the scene, and more are expected to arrive from nearby regions.
The bridge, near Genoa, collapsed around noon local time. Here's video from the moment it gave way:
"This is a major, major tragedy on a very busy day"
CNN's international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson is in Genoa standing meters from the collapsed Morandi Bridge.
Watch more:
A bird's-eye view of the rubble from the bridge collapse
An Italian fire brigade shared this arial video of the aftermath following the bridge collapse.
The Morandi Bridge, which lies to the west of the port city of Genoa, gave way earlier today. It's a major thoroughfare, and it links central Genoa with Genoa airport and towns along the coast to the west of the city.
Here's the footage:
At least 20 people killed in bridge collapse
From CNN's Nicola Ruotolo and Vasco Cotovio
At least 20 people were killed and 13 more were injured after a bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italian Civil Protection, said at a news conference.
Borrelli also said that about 30 vehicles and a few heavy-duty trucks were involved.
Dramatic photos from the deadly bridge collapse
Local media and others on the ground have been documenting the shocking collapse of the Morandi Bridge, near Genoa. CNN has published some of the most dramatic images here.
At least 11 dead in bridge collapse, Italian media reports
At least 11 people have been killed after a major highway bridge collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday, according to Italian media, including RAI and La Republicca.
The area around the bridge was experiencing thunderstorms and winds of about 57 kilometers per hour (about 36 miles per hour) just moments before the bridge gave way, according to an automated weather reporting station near the Morandi Bridge.
What you need to know about the partially collapsed Morandi Bridge
A section of the Morandi Bridge, which lies to the west of the port city of Genoa, gave way this morning.
Here's what we know about the bridge:
- It's a highway bridge: The section of the A10 highway affected crosses over several roads, railway tracks, shopping centers, homes and the Polcevera river.
- It is a major thoroughfare: It links central Genoa with Genoa airport and towns along the coast to the west of the city.
- It's 50 years old: The bridge, also known as the Polcevera Viaduct, was designed by Italian civil engineer Riccardo Morandi and completed in 1968.