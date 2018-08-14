Rescuers are at work amid the rubble of a section of a giant motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa. Rescuers are at work amid the rubble of a section of a giant motorway bridge that collapsed in Genoa. ANDREA LEONI/AFP/Getty Images

Rescue teams are on the scene of the bridge collapse near Genoa, Italy.

So far, 240 fire brigade units and rescue teams are working at the bridge, and more are expected to arrive from nearby regions.

Video showed one rescuer suspended mid-air over the bridge collapse site: