Demonstrators faced police in a tense stand-off in Lyon on Thursday as protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform took place across France.

Pictures from the scene showed police using tear gas and shields to push back the protestors.

Over 200 demonstrations are planned across the country.

In Paris 6,000 police officers have been deployed, and authorities have issued a decree forbidding the protestors from gathering on the Champs-Élysées or at police stations.

By noon (6 a.m. ET), police had detained 18 people for questioning and carried out 3,119 preventative checks in the French capital.