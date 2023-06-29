This screengrab from video posted on Twitter shows the moment when police interacted with a 17-year-old teen during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb. From @Ohana_Fgn/Twitter

The 17-year-old boy who was shot dead by police in a Paris suburb died after a bullet penetrated through his arm and chest, a local prosecutor said Thursday.

"Police officers claim to have shouted to the driver to stop, positioning themselves on the left side of the vehicle," Nanterre Prosecutor Pascal Prache said at a press conference.

"One at the driver's door, the other near the left front fender. In their statements, they both drew their weapons and pointed them at the driver to dissuade him from restarting, asking him to turn off the ignition.

"When the vehicle started up again. The policeman near the vehicle's fender fired once at the driver. The vehicle continued its journey before crashing into a piece of street furniture in Place Nelson Mandela at 8.19 am." Prache added.

The officer “explained his actions by the desire to prevent the vehicle from fleeing again, and by the dangerous road behavior of the driver."

According to Prache, the officer said he was scared the boy would run someone over with the car and was motivated by "fear of being hit by the vehicle when it started up again, or of seeing his colleague further inside the vehicle injured by the car's movement."

The victim, identified as Naël, was known to authorities beforehand for previous "breach of rules," Prache said, without specifying to which law that pertains.

The teen was last brought to the Nanterre public prosecutor's office on Sunday June 25 and was expected to appear before a juvenile court in September.