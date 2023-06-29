World
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

France unrest

live news

Live

Markets latest

Live Updates

Protests rock France after police shooting of teenager

By Rob Picheta, CNN

Updated 8:18 a.m. ET, June 29, 2023
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Bullet penetrated 17-year-old victim’s arm and chest, French prosecutor says

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu and Aurore Laborie in Paris

This screengrab from video posted on Twitter shows the moment when police interacted with a 17-year-old teen during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.
This screengrab from video posted on Twitter shows the moment when police interacted with a 17-year-old teen during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb. From @Ohana_Fgn/Twitter

The 17-year-old boy who was shot dead by police in a Paris suburb died after a bullet penetrated through his arm and chest, a local prosecutor said Thursday. 

"Police officers claim to have shouted to the driver to stop, positioning themselves on the left side of the vehicle," Nanterre Prosecutor Pascal Prache said at a press conference. 

"One at the driver's door, the other near the left front fender. In their statements, they both drew their weapons and pointed them at the driver to dissuade him from restarting, asking him to turn off the ignition.

"When the vehicle started up again. The policeman near the vehicle's fender fired once at the driver. The vehicle continued its journey before crashing into a piece of street furniture in Place Nelson Mandela at 8.19 am." Prache added.

The officer “explained his actions by the desire to prevent the vehicle from fleeing again, and by the dangerous road behavior of the driver." 

According to Prache, the officer said he was scared the boy would run someone over with the car and was motivated by "fear of being hit by the vehicle when it started up again, or of seeing his colleague further inside the vehicle injured by the car's movement."

The victim, identified as Naël, was known to authorities beforehand for previous "breach of rules," Prache said, without specifying to which law that pertains.

The teen was last brought to the Nanterre public prosecutor's office on Sunday June 25 and was expected to appear before a juvenile court in September. 

1 min ago

French government spokesperson pins blame for shooting on officer, not on the police force

From CNN's Xiaofei Xu

Olivier Véran speaks following a cabinet meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris on June 28.
Olivier Véran speaks following a cabinet meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris on June 28. Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images

A French government official has denied institutional responsibility in the shooting death of a 17-year-old teenager, placing the blame wholly on the officer involved.  

"It's not the Republic that was in custody. It is not the Republic that killed this young man. Nor is it the police of the Republic who is responsible for this [the killing]. It is one man, who must be judged if the justice system deems it necessary," government spokesman Olivier Véran told CNN affiliate BFMTV on Thursday.  

Anger is rising in France over the death of the boy, identified as Naël, who was shot by police during a traffic stop Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. His family has accused the police of racial profiling. 

1 min ago

French police officer acted illegally when he shot teenager dead, prosecutor says

From CNN's Xiaofei Xu

The French police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager at a traffic stop acted illegally, French officials said Thursday. 

It is estimated that the "legal conditions for using the weapon had not been met," the prosecutor of Nanterre said at a news conference.

The officer suspected of shooting and killing the boy identified as Naël, has been put under provisional detention for voluntary homicide. 

The shooting death of the boy on Tuesday evening has sparked nationwide outrage and violent protests over the past two nights. 

1 hr 39 min ago

Macron says violence "absolutely unjustifiable"

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the press along with the secretary general of NATO ahead of their meeting at the Élysée Palace on June 28 in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the press along with the secretary general of NATO ahead of their meeting at the Élysée Palace on June 28 in Paris. Christian Liewig/Corbis/Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized the violent protests that spread overnight as "absolutely unjustifiable."

Speaking at a crisis meeting on Thursday morning, Macron said: "Clearly the emotion that comes with the death of a young man calls for contemplation and calm, and it's what the government has constantly called for. I think this is what should continue to guide the next hours and the tributes."

But he added "the last hours have been marked by violent scenes against police stations but also schools and town halls, and basically against institutions and the Republic. It's absolutely unjustifiable."

"I would like to thank those who are out during the night, like yesterday, to protect these institutions and bring back calm," Macron said.

2 hr 53 min ago

In pictures: A night of violence in France

Violent clashes occurred in several cities around France on Wednesday night.

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police in Nanterre on Wednesday.
Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during clashes between protesters and police in Nanterre on Wednesday. Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Protesters expressed anger in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, after a teenager was shot dead by police there.

Police clash with protesters in Nanterre on Wednesday night.
Police clash with protesters in Nanterre on Wednesday night. Poitout Florian/ABACA/Shutterstock

Violence also spread to other French cities.

Cars are seen burning in Nanterre on Wednesday.
Cars are seen burning in Nanterre on Wednesday. Geoffroy Van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

Politicians called for calm on Thursday, while President Emmanuel Macron chaired a crisis meeting.

Riot police stand guard during protests in Nanterre on Wednesday night.
Riot police stand guard during protests in Nanterre on Wednesday night. Geoffroy van der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

Protesters clash with police in Nanterre on Wednesday night.
Protesters clash with police in Nanterre on Wednesday night. Poitout Florian/ABACA/Shutterstock

1 min ago

"You're not doing justice to Naël," French government spokesperson says after night of violence

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu and Aurore Laborie in Paris

Naël M - the 17-year-old boy shot in France.
Naël M - the 17-year-old boy shot in France. Family Handout via Twitter

A French government spokesperson on Thursday condemned the violence overnight against government institutions, telling CNN affiliate BFMTV, "You're not doing justice to Naël."

Naël, a 17-year-old, died after he was allegedly shot by police during a traffic stop in the Parisian suburb town of Nanterre on Tuesday.

"When you decide to burn down a school, you're not doing justice to Naël," Véran said in an interview with French broadcaster BFMTV. 

“This morning, some children won't be able to go to school because a school has been burned down and some families won't be able to go to their town hall to get help or documents,” Olivier Véran said.

“It's not the Republic that was in custody. It is not the Republic that killed this young man,” he went on to say. 

Véran said that some attacks on government institutions overnight were “in an organized, almost coordinated way” and reiterated calls for calm. 

“There's a need for a collective outlet, and I'd prefer this outlet to take the form of a solemn, tribute march, tinged with emotion and calling for answers, rather than an explosion of violence here and there, driven by people whose motives are sometimes different from that of rendering justice to a young man,” Véran said.

The spokesman confirmed a march has been called for on Thursday afternoon by Naël’s mother. 

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron chaired a meeting of the interministerial crisis unit. France's Interior Minister and the Justice Minister were in attendance. 

3 hr 36 min ago

150 people arrested on night of anger in France

From CNN's Teele Rebane and Isaac Yee 

A man walks past burnt-out vehicles in the car park of a supermarket in Schiltigheim, France, on Thursday.
A man walks past burnt-out vehicles in the car park of a supermarket in Schiltigheim, France, on Thursday. Patrick Hertzog/AFP/Getty Images

Around 150 people have been arrested in France during a night of "intolerable violence," France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted on Thursday. 

Protests erupted on Tuesday following the death of a 17-year-old who was shot during a police traffic stop in the town of Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. 

A second night of protests followed on Wednesday.

"Town halls, schools and police stations were set on fire or attacked," Darmanin said, expressing support for police and firefighters. 

"Shame on those who did not call for calm," he added. 