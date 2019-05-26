European elections results 2019
Greens surge in Germany, according to exit polls
The Green Party has surged in Germany while the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party suffered a dip in votes compared to the federal elections in 2017, according to an early exit poll. While the Greens are a pro-European party, they've been critical in how the EU currently operates and has campaigned for reforms.
The Christian Democratic Union of Germany (the party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel) received 28% of the vote, according to an exit poll by CNN affiliate ARD. While the Greens received 22%.
It's also important to note that Germany sends the most MEPs to Brussels and Strasbourg out of all EU countries.
Here's a full breakdown:
Juncker lashed out at 'stupid nationalists' on eve of European elections
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker lashed out at "stupid nationalists" on the eve of European elections in which euroskeptic politicians are expected to make gains in the European Parliament.
In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, the outgoing president said he was only too aware of the threat that nationalist politicians pose to European solidarity, which Juncker called the "main objective of the EU."
Some polls projected that populists may become the most powerful group in the parliament following this week's elections in all 28 EU nations, resulting in a lasting impact on the future of the bloc and the continent at large. "These populist, nationalists, stupid nationalists, they are in love with their own countries," Juncker told CNN in his Brussels office.
"They don't like those coming from far away, I like those coming from far away ... we have to act in solidarity with those who are in a worse situation than we are in," he said.
When asked why he thought that anti-EU forces were more successful in mobilizing their base than pro-Europeans, Juncker replied: "It's always easier to mobilize negative forces than to mobilize positive forces."
Rise in voter turnout across Europe
Voter turnout across several European countries is much higher than the last election in 2014, according to officials.
Numbers were significantly higher in Spain, the Spanish interior ministry announced Sunday, where 34.68% had voted by 8 a.m. ET (2 p.m. CET). In the last EU parliamentary elections only 23.87% had voted by then, the ministry says.
Meanwhile in Germany -- which sends the most Members of European Parliament (MEPs) to Brussels out of all the European countries -- was up at 29.4% compared to 25.6% in 2014, the German federal election commission said. That, too, was recorded at 8 a.m. ET (2 p.m. CET).
In France, the Interior Ministry said voter turnout was on track to be 22% higher in this year's elections than it was five years ago. And in Italy, the Interior Ministry reported at noon local time that turnout was at 16.72% compared to 16.66% at the same time in 2014.
The Hungarian National Election Office also reported that voter turnout at 9 a.m. ET (3 p.m. CET) had already exceeded the turnout for the entire day in 2014's elections. It said voter turnout in Hungary was at 30.52%, compared to 2014 when the total voter turnout was 28.97%.
Confused about how parliament works?
One of the biggest challenges facing Members of the European Parliament is communicating to voters what they actually do. Even experts who have spent their entire careers studying the European Parliament admit it's a complex institution for voters to get to grips with.
From rules on how many hours employees work, to the quality of the air they breathe and even data privacy, the European Parliament passes hundreds of laws each year affecting 500 million people. Not to mention approving EU budgets and appointing the President of the European Commission.
Euroskeptics meanwhile, argue the Parliament doesn't really exert that much power, instead tinkering on the edges of legislation that must first be proposed by the European Commission anyway.
European elections are a pivotal moment for voters to choose between unity and disruption
This year's European parliamentary elections will determine the future direction of the European Union itself as it confronts the threat of nationalists and populists across the continent, and as the drawn-out Brexit process continues to dominate the political agenda.
Around 350 million people across the EU are eligible to cast ballots for the 751 members of the European Parliament (MEPs), who pass hundreds of laws each year -- from how many hours employees work, to the quality of air that citizens breathe, and even data privacy.
While historically turnout has been relatively low, this year analysts say voters are much more engaged with the poll, which runs from May 23 to 26. As a result, Europe's Parliament is expected to undergo a major shake-up.
